10 clever storage ideas for small bathrooms

Bathroom, Pixers Pixers Modern bathroom
We’ve all experienced those mornings where everything is just… wrong. The alarm didn’t go off, you can’t find that matching shoe, and one of the kids decided today is the day they quit school! Add to that a cramped little bathroom that makes a rushed morning simply unbearable and we don’t blame you for just wanting to crawl back into bed.

Relax – a few small little touches are all that’s needed to make that tiny bathroom more manageable, which should save you a few minutes on your morning cleansing ritual…

1. Wall niches are both practical and pretty!

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

2. Floating shelves are great, but floating cabinets are even better!

Large Main Bathroom Redesign homify Classic style bathroom
homify

Large Main Bathroom Redesign

homify
homify
homify

3. A few simple little hooks are all it takes to keep your towels and textiles in neat order.

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

4. Let those walls help you store / display your bathroom goodies.

Modern colonial London home, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Colonial style bathroom
Kim H Interior Design

Modern colonial London home

Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design

5. Cabinets that are built into your walls are like secret little storage compartments.

Sailing Ships Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,boat,sea,waves,,'
Pixers

Sailing Ships

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

6. Even your shower’s corner(s) can be used to store some soaps and shampoos.

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #8 White Crow Studios Ltd Classic style bathroom Ceramic White
White Crow Studios Ltd

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #8

White Crow Studios Ltd
White Crow Studios Ltd
White Crow Studios Ltd

7. Floating shelves that (almost) reach to the top of the ceiling? So clever!

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

8. And speaking of floating pieces, the fact that they leave more legroom aids in visual spaciousness.

Dress 2.0 , Mastella Design Mastella Design BathroomStorage
Mastella Design

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design

9. Beautiful little baskets underneath that floating vanity add the perfect little design touch.

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

10. Drawer divides in your bathroom vanity are perfect for organising bathroom accessories.

Dress 2.0 , Mastella Design Mastella Design BathroomStorage
Mastella Design

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design

Of course we’re just as big on beauty as we are on functionality; thus, find herewith 7 ways to give your bathroom a magazine look.

​‘n Ou Kaapse strandhuis kry ‘n nuwe styl
What other ideas can up a small bathroom’s storage levels?

