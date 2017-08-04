10 clever storage ideas for small bathrooms

We’ve all experienced those mornings where everything is just… wrong. The alarm didn’t go off, you can’t find that matching shoe, and one of the kids decided today is the day they quit school! Add to that a cramped little bathroom that makes a rushed morning simply unbearable and we don’t blame you for just wanting to crawl back into bed.

Relax – a few small little touches are all that’s needed to make that tiny bathroom more manageable, which should save you a few minutes on your morning cleansing ritual…