​A tropical paradise home in Cape Town

Mauritius. Seychelles. Bora Bora. These locations instantly conjure up images of sun-drenched beaches, blue skies and seaside holidays, complete with a palm tree or two in the background. If this sounds like heaven to you, then prepare yourself for today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a house that looks like it’s permanently on holiday, complete with backyard palm trees!

Gsquared Architects deserve the credit for this dreamy structure, which is a 6-bedroom family home designed around courtyards that offer complete visibility to the backyard pool and entertainment area.

The price of this dream home? R7 million.