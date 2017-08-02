​A look inside a Cape Town apartment

Ever heard of the Parkhouse Boutique Hotel situated in the hub of Cape Town? Well, today we get to take a sneak peek inside this super fabulous space, simply because we love looking at beautiful designs (and to provide you with top-quality inspiration, obviously).

But first, a little history: an existing student accommodation space in an old house was first renovated and converted into something much more elegant before this hotel saw the light of day. Situated close to popular restaurants, shops and other attractions, this hotel flaunts an eye-catching interior look, thanks to the interior designers over at Turquoise.

Let’s see what they are capable of…