​A Rustic Cottage Designed for Cosiness

We all know the importance of breaking away every now and again and recharging our batteries. Sometimes we seek out a quiet, soothing retreat, where our bodies and minds can relax and find some well-deserved balance. While some prefer hitting the beaches to mingle, others revel in staying inside and stocking up on rest, reading, and just doing nothing.

For those in search of a relaxing and casual atmosphere, join us on homify 360° today as we take a breather from all the hustle and bustle of city life and escape to a rustic retreat. Located in Valley of the Vines in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, this humble little abode is the proud creation of Flavio Berredo Architects.

Picture the following: a cottage set in a natural lush countryside, surrounded by a multitude of plants, trees and flowers. Relaxing weather helps the tranquillity vibe, while the brick and wood of the cottage exude that snug, homey ambience to help us relax.

Let’s start exploring this little piece of rustic heaven.