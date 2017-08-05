7 simple tips for a magazine-quality bathroom

We've all seen them, beautiful bathrooms that decorate the pages of high-end interior design and home decor magazines in perfection. But, usually it means they're selling a product or appliance that is out of your budget. Don't fret though, the team at homify will help you plan and design only the best bathrooms that are sure to enhance your home, from colours to lighting… we've got it all to inspire you in these 7 simple tips and tricks.
There's something so modern about a monochrome bathroom expertly decorated in so much light with perfectly placed mirrors to enhance the space.
Hues of white, fresh flowers and a hint of luxurious charm makes this bathroom an awesome choice for a contemporary homeowner that admires classic and trendy design.
This bathroom is decorated in a colour scheme that resembles exposed concrete, while the modern fixtures and spacious shower is an awesome option if your home is already minimalist in design.
Include a simple seating area in your bathroom and opt for natural textures such as wood, especially if you adore anything retro and rustic. You always need a spot to put on your shoes, so why not place a pretty sofa to enhance your accessories.
We all know what a different gorgeous and brilliant illumination can make when applying makeup, so opt for the most dramatic lighting to get your winged eyeliner looking fantastic.
There's nothing more effective for privacy than shutters, these will keep prying eyes at bay, while ensuring that you windows are decorated from the inside out. They're easy to clean and maintain, what better choice is there to style your bathroom windows?
Our final bathroom showcases how simple yet elegant storage can be sorted too. Niches in the wall are great for those scented candles that will get you feeling relaxed, while drawers and shelves beneath the counter are suitable for toiletries and towels. Neat, tidy and out of sight.