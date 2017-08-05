7 simple tips for a magazine-quality bathroom

We've all seen them, beautiful bathrooms that decorate the pages of high-end interior design and home decor magazines in perfection. But, usually it means they're selling a product or appliance that is out of your budget. Don't fret though, the team at homify will help you plan and design only the best bathrooms that are sure to enhance your home, from colours to lighting… we've got it all to inspire you in these 7 simple tips and tricks.