7 simple tips for a magazine-quality bathroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
We've all seen them, beautiful bathrooms that decorate the pages of high-end interior design and home decor magazines in perfection. But, usually it means they're selling a product or appliance that is out of your budget. Don't fret though, the team at homify will help you plan and design only the best bathrooms that are sure to enhance your home, from colours to lighting… we've got it all to inspire you in these 7 simple tips and tricks.

1. Monochrome magic

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

There's something so modern about a monochrome bathroom expertly decorated in so much light with perfectly placed mirrors to enhance the space.

2. Sublime sophistication

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hues of white, fresh flowers and a hint of luxurious charm makes this bathroom an awesome choice for a contemporary homeowner that admires classic and trendy design.

3. Industrial twist

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Scandinavian style bathroom
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

This bathroom is decorated in a colour scheme that resembles exposed concrete, while the modern fixtures and spacious shower is an awesome option if your home is already minimalist in design.

4. Planned and comfortable

Guest Bathroom Tru Interiors Country style bathroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bathroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Include a simple seating area in your bathroom and opt for natural textures such as wood, especially if you adore anything retro and rustic. You always need a spot to put on your shoes, so why not place a pretty sofa to enhance your accessories.

5. Dramatic lighting

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

We all know what a different gorgeous and brilliant illumination can make when applying makeup, so opt for the most dramatic lighting to get your winged eyeliner looking fantastic.

6. Shutters for privacy

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern bathroom
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

There's nothing more effective for privacy than shutters, these will keep prying eyes at bay, while ensuring that you windows are decorated from the inside out. They're easy to clean and maintain, what better choice is there to style your bathroom windows?

7. Storage sorted

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Our final bathroom showcases how simple yet elegant storage can be sorted too. Niches in the wall are great for those scented candles that will get you feeling relaxed, while drawers and shelves beneath the counter are suitable for toiletries and towels. Neat, tidy and out of sight. We've just covered the magazine look for your bathroom, here's 11 easy ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

How have you decorated your bathroom?

