Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The key ingredients for a perfect home entrance

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Entrance Hall , Studio Hooton Studio Hooton Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Your home entrance doesn't need to be unimaginative and unattractive, a perfect house needs practical design and functional features, something that this homify feature aims to showcase, with the help from our professional team. It's important to consider illumination, colour and accessibility when planning your inviting entrance. Have a look at this article for some easy to recreate tips and tricks to enhance your home in chic style.

1. Modern welcome

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Timber column,Farmhouse,Screens,Rustic,Lights,Steps,bagwash
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

Clean geometric lines, sultry lighting and some gorgeous greenery makes this entrance modern and elegant. Your guests will be amazed by the sophistication of your living space.

2. Lighting and layout

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

An organised and tidy layout, along with lovely lighting will get your entrance the epitome of exceptional. You don't need to go for vibrant tones to decorate the space in sleek style, opt for darker neutral hues and you'll still ensure that luxurious effect.

3. Pretty artwork

Квартира в ЖК Янтарный Город, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored
MARION STUDIO

MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO

Go with a pretty work of art at your entrance and you'll incorporate that fantasy aspect in your home. Choose a piece that works with the rest of your decor, furniture and accessories.

4. Fresh look

Entry homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

Entry

homify
homify
homify

Add a refreshing touch with a fascinating floral arrangement at the entrance to your home. If you don't want to change flowers often then go with a pretty pot plant that adds a colourful touch to the space too.

5. Contemporary colours

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Grey striped wallpaper and perfectly placed pink lamps work really well together for a contemporary colour scheme that is chic and charming too. Include a mirror and you'll ensure that your make-up is ready to face the world.

6. For your coat

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Hanging storage is great for your coat and umbrella during the winter season, it doesn't hurt to have a place for your keys and wallet too. Don't lose track of your belongings again, decorate with enough storage in mind and your home will be organised and comfortable again. How about these 11 container homes you could actually live in?

How to give your bedroom a hotel look
How have you decorated your home entrance?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks