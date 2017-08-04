The key ingredients for a perfect home entrance

Your home entrance doesn't need to be unimaginative and unattractive, a perfect house needs practical design and functional features, something that this homify feature aims to showcase, with the help from our professional team. It's important to consider illumination, colour and accessibility when planning your inviting entrance. Have a look at this article for some easy to recreate tips and tricks to enhance your home in chic style.
Clean geometric lines, sultry lighting and some gorgeous greenery makes this entrance modern and elegant. Your guests will be amazed by the sophistication of your living space.
An organised and tidy layout, along with lovely lighting will get your entrance the epitome of exceptional. You don't need to go for vibrant tones to decorate the space in sleek style, opt for darker neutral hues and you'll still ensure that luxurious effect.
Go with a pretty work of art at your entrance and you'll incorporate that fantasy aspect in your home. Choose a piece that works with the rest of your decor, furniture and accessories.
Add a refreshing touch with a fascinating floral arrangement at the entrance to your home. If you don't want to change flowers often then go with a pretty pot plant that adds a colourful touch to the space too.
Grey striped wallpaper and perfectly placed pink lamps work really well together for a contemporary colour scheme that is chic and charming too. Include a mirror and you'll ensure that your make-up is ready to face the world.
Hanging storage is great for your coat and umbrella during the winter season, it doesn't hurt to have a place for your keys and wallet too. Don't lose track of your belongings again, decorate with enough storage in mind and your home will be organised and comfortable again. How about these 11 container homes you could actually live in?