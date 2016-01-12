​Hot fireplaces for the modern house

We can all agree that a fireplace just adds a certain something to a room. For some people it is one of the most beautiful interior elements, especially for a living room.

Fireplaces are certainly popular not only because of the cosy atmosphere they provide, but also because they come in striking forms and models. In today’s age, if a couple moves into a house without a fireplace, chances are probable that they will add one very soon. Of course this comes with the added effort of measuring out the ideal spot, fireproofing the house, choosing the best model, adding a chimney, etc.

These days, a welcome alternative to indoor heating comes in the form of electric or ethanol fireplaces. They are easier to handle and can be easier integrated into the house (plus they come in a mobile option, allowing you to move that fiery ambience from room to room).

But we can already hear you thinking: “What do these models look like? What other advantages do they present? How do I find the right design for my living room?” Well, read on to have your questions answered…

Credits for all the models on this list go to German geniuses Muenkel Design.