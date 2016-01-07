A House that Epitomises Modern Design

Photographed by Lopez Photo Design, this German house based in Koln is the epitome of gorgeous, modern design.
A tour of this home shows how a few splashes of colour combined with classic, clean architecture can create a house with incredible personality—before any humans have even set foot inside. This is a house with character and spunk!
The photographers have captured every element of this home, portraying every little bit of detail through a beautiful lens.
The architects have had a large amount of space to work with here, creating big rooms and spaces of luxury and style. Each piece of furniture has been carefully chosen to fit into these rooms, adding personality and colour.
Follow us on a tour as we explore the house inside out through Lopez Photo Design's beautiful photographs!
The colour and personality of this German house is evident from the exterior, where the white and brown neutral colours are complemented by splashes of red and blue. This home is a sight to behold from the outside!
A fantastic way to add personality to any home is to paint the front door a bright colour, such as blue, red or even green. Look at how it enhances the detail of the front door and brings a whole new look and feel to the exterior of the house. And it's easy to do! Buy some paint and get painting—a whole new house awaits!
The architects have also played with volumes and space here, adding different levels to the house, which creates an eclectic look and feel. Large windows and doors open the house up onto the exterior, creating a subtle division between the two.
Notice how the designers have also made use of the exterior garden space, putting down a beautiful bench and stone flooring. Each piece of the ground has been beautifully landscaped, creating a pristine home with perfect finishes.
We will start off in the bathroom, just to give you an idea of how perfectly and uniquely designed this home is, where there is a finishing touch in every space.
The bathroom is modern and sophisticated, with neutral and sleek colours—white and grey. The tissue holder and soap dispenser are also modern and sleek, enhancing the look and feel of the bathroom. These are the only accessories in this space, adding to the minimalist design. This is a great tip, especially for a bathroom. You don't want all of your personal items cluttering the counters in your bathroom.
Two silver vases of flowers have been carefully placed in this bathroom, adding gorgeous pink hues to the room, breaking up the white and the metallic.
The living room and dining room open up onto each other, creating a large and wonderful space living space.
The dining room table and chairs are neutral colours—wood and beige, complemented by a patterned blue rug. This creates an elegant and modern design. This is a great tip to for any dining room space. Add a darker colour to brighten the room up, without creating a space that is too bright or funky. Instead the overall look and feel is luxurious and sophisticated.
Beautiful, modern lights hang from the ceiling, adding a touch of creativity to the room. This works well with the table accessory.
The fireplace is a modern feature in this room, separating the living room from the dining room. These types of fireplaces add a modern and trendy element to any house and can be fairly easy to install. Chat to experts in your city about getting one for winter!
This living room is the epitome of modern and stylish design where a traditional living room collides with funky elements.
The focal point of this area is the cow print recliner chair, which enhances the living room, transforming it into a space of modern luxury. The designers haven't gone over the top, however. The other sofa is a neutral beige, subtle and sophisticated.
This works with a burnt orange rug and beautiful wooden floors. This is another great tip! Brighten up a living room with a colourful rug and a funky sofa.
The bookshelf on the wall is intricate and unique, adding another bit of character and personality to the house. These types of shelves are a great addition to any room and can even be crafted by you. Make it a family project and get creating!
This space shows how the designers have truly created a home of personality and colour.
Wall art has been placed on this wall, totally brightening up the bathroom space. The wall art gives the feeling of long stems of grass blowing in the breeze, which adds a very neutral and warm effect to this space. The designers have included burnt orange towels into the area, complementing the warm, grassy look and feel.
The rest of the design is minimalist, where only the bare necessities are included in this space—a basin, towel racks and a side table. This is where wall art works the most effectively!
This area of the house shows how the architects have ensured that every square inch of this home is luxurious, quirky and trendy.
This part of the house is made up of a steam room—a feature more commonly found in spas than in homes. However the size of this house allows for extra, luxurious touches that set it apart from the average family home. Personality, yes?
You'll notice that the minimalist style here remains, where only the necessities are needed—a hook for the gowns, towels for the steam room and gorgeous, light glass that separates the steam room from the rest of the room. There isn't an abundance of accessories or over the top ornate features.
What you will notice, however, is that wall art plays a role here again, adding texture, art and colour to the space. Plants set against a skyline are used again here, although this version is different to the last piece of wall art that we looked at.
The steam room also looks out through large glass doors onto the surrounds, making this the perfect relaxation spot. A steam room with a view!
The bedroom is the last stop in our tour, which features a beautiful, modern bathtub right there next to the bed—a trendy feature that is cropping up more and more in bedroom design.
This room oozes a sophisticated and elegant personality, just like the rest of the house. The wallpaper on the back wall of the bedroom adds rich, texture to the space and keeps it feeling warm and cosy due to it's beautiful, golden hue.
The linen has been chosen to work with this theme—white, gold and bronze. The overall effect is a beautiful, golden chamber.
The funkiest part of this bedroom is the small stepladder that has been converted into a towel rack—a great way to add trend to any room, while looking after the environment. Simply recycle and old stepladder by giving it a fresh coat of paint and you have a functional and aesthetically pleasing piece of furniture.
The Germans know great design, which is why this house is flawless. This the type of house that you have a long-term relationship with, a house that you love forever. Because let's face it, it's personality speaks volumes!
