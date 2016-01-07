A House that Epitomises Modern Design

Photographed by Lopez Photo Design, this German house based in Koln is the epitome of gorgeous, modern design.

A tour of this home shows how a few splashes of colour combined with classic, clean architecture can create a house with incredible personality—before any humans have even set foot inside. This is a house with character and spunk!

The photographers have captured every element of this home, portraying every little bit of detail through a beautiful lens.

The architects have had a large amount of space to work with here, creating big rooms and spaces of luxury and style. Each piece of furniture has been carefully chosen to fit into these rooms, adding personality and colour.

Follow us on a tour as we explore the house inside out through Lopez Photo Design's beautiful photographs!