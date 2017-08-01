The inspiring Cape Town home

Nobody wants to live in a house where the interior style looks neglected compared to the outdoors (especially not where views of Table Mountain are included). Fortunately, this modern bathroom has nothing to fear, for we are positively filled with inspiration (and envy) by just looking at this image!

A free-standing tub that provides prime views of the fabulous outdoors; lots of sunshine filtering indoors; a touch of pattern and colour adorning the shower space; ample legroom that is sure to put an end to rushed bathroom routines… what is not to love in here?

