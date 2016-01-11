​The House That’s Fit for a Fiesta

Grab your sombreros and top up your Margaritas as homify 360° jets off with you to Valle de Bravo, Mexico, for a look at one stunning creation. Here we will see how a series of spaces connect with outdoor corridors, terraces, shutters, beautiful gardens and stone walls to culminate in an extremely welcoming and wonderful residence.

Our discovery today comes from Mexican team A Mayúscula Arquitectos, who have taken contemporary Mexican architecture and combined it with traditional materials like wood and stone. To that, they added joyful bright colours, fresh vegetation, some raw materials for a touch of rustic, and a handful of modern elements.

Let’s see what they’ve accomplished.