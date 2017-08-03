How to give your bedroom a hotel look

When you leave for vacation and spend time in a hotel, what do you look most forward to? The fluffy bath towels, comfortable bed linen and unbelievably soft pillows? Or views of the mountains and ocean? Well, in this homify feature, we look at some easy tips and tricks to recreate that hotel bedroom experience at home. Sound interesting? Begin imagining how you'll relax and unwind in the comfort of your personal space… in style of course!