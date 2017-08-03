Your browser is out-of-date.

7 simple ideas for small kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH
A simple small kitchen doesn't have to be cramped and untidy, these 7 awesome kitchens are proof that with a bit of creativity and fantastic layout, your compact living space can be elegant, modern and filled with style. Interested? Well, take a look at this homify feature for helpful hints and tips to upgrade your interior in brilliant detail.

1. Counter

Crassula, Townhouse Development, Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

Our first kitchen showcases how helpful a counter can be as extra storage and workspace, especially in a small space. Keep your utensils at hand or store your spices in a reachable area.

2. Hanging storage

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes
Happyhomes

It may not be an innovative storage method, but if it ain't broke don't fix it. Include shelves for those everyday items of crockery and some hanging storage for an organised space that can manage the pots, pans and larger utensils.

3. For everything

homify
homify

Store everything from plates and bowls, to glasses and cutlery in a nifty wall unit… the perfect addition to a small home that doesn't want to compromise on the smart factor.

4. Compact

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

A studio apartment shouldn't mean you have to forego your modern appliances and designer features, simply stow them away in this compact design.

5. Filled with light

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Or opt for a layout that is filled with brilliant natural light for a cosy effect that is chic and sophisticated too.

6. Blackboard

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк

Blackboard paint is great to keep a tab on your grocery list or school meeting schedule, but also includes a fantastic fun feature that will keep the kids busy for ages. It's an amazing option for an open plan kitchen, so get creative and contemporary.

7. Under the cabinets

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

Our final decor trick for a small kitchen has to be the under the cabinet lighting features. This will enhance your space in modernity and minimalist design, fit for a space of any size. Here are 11 kitchens that make smart use of their small space to inspire you!

What small kitchen do you like most?

