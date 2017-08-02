16 pictures of beautiful bathrooms

A beautiful bathroom with captivating sights, breathtaking modern detail and of course chic and sleek fixtures and fittings are the perfect choice for any home. These 16 bathrooms are simple enough to decorate any space, from the spacious design to something a bit more petite and pretty. Continue reading this homify feature for more awesome ideas, decor tips and home tricks that are sure to enhance your interior.
Pretty plants decorate this bathroom with tranquility in mind.
Go for brilliant and bright illumination to light up your space.
Mosaic walls and all-white detail makes this bathroom a modern marvel.
Or go with the textured walls for a sophisticated touch.
You cannot go wrong with interesting industrial design.
A spacious bathroom is perfect for a busy household.
Or feel revitalised as you admire the sunrise and glorious fresh air.
How about a view of the amazing garden below as you relax leisurely in the tub?
A large mirror will accentuate your space, illumination and decor with no extra fuss.
Incorporate a rain shower and you can imagine what an outdoor shower will feel like.
Storage is essential to keep your bathroom from looking clean, tidy and organised.
Recreate shabby chic decor with this colourful bathroom design. The pastel shades with the modern aspects work together wonderfully.
Enjoy a soak in the tub while you admire the sensational sunshine of the city sights and panoramic views.
Shutters are fantastic in a bathroom as they allow for increased privacy, a must-have for an atmosphere of romance and intimacy.
An en-suite bathroom is great to enhance that luxurious detail in your modern home. Opt for a gorgeous chandelier to decorate your bathroom and sleek fixtures and fittings to complete the look.
An unused attic can be converted into an attractive bathroom with all the elements of chic and hotel-inspired living. Here are 11 pictures of small but smart bathrooms