16 pictures of beautiful bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Constantia Development, Modo Modo Modern bathroom
A beautiful bathroom with captivating sights, breathtaking modern detail and of course chic and sleek fixtures and fittings are the perfect choice for any home. These 16 bathrooms are simple enough to decorate any space, from the spacious design to something a bit more petite and pretty. Continue reading this homify feature for more awesome ideas, decor tips and home tricks that are sure to enhance your interior.

1. Fresh

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 3

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Pretty plants decorate this bathroom with tranquility in mind.

2. Bright

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Scandinavian style bathroom
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

Go for brilliant and bright illumination to light up your space.

3. Detail

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Mosaic walls and all-white detail makes this bathroom a modern marvel.

4. Textured

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Or go with the textured walls for a sophisticated touch.

5. Industrial

Modern colonial London home, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Colonial style bathroom
Kim H Interior Design

Modern colonial London home

Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design

You cannot go wrong with interesting industrial design.

6. Spacious

Master bathroom. Architectural Hub Modern bathroom Grey
Architectural Hub

Master bathroom.

Architectural Hub
Architectural Hub
Architectural Hub

A spacious bathroom is perfect for a busy household.

7. Morning air

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Or feel revitalised as you admire the sunrise and glorious fresh air.

8. Views

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

How about a view of the amazing garden below as you relax leisurely in the tub?

9. Mirror

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A large mirror will accentuate your space, illumination and decor with no extra fuss.

10. Rain shower

bathroom Studio Do Cabo Industrial style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

bathroom

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Incorporate a rain shower and you can imagine what an outdoor shower will feel like.

11. So much storage

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Storage is essential to keep your bathroom from looking clean, tidy and organised.

12. Colourful

Open plan Turquoise Modern bathroom wallpaper,open plan,beach house,pebble stones
Turquoise

Open plan

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

Recreate shabby chic decor with this colourful bathroom design. The pastel shades with the modern aspects work together wonderfully.

13. Sunkissed

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects Three14 Architects Minimal style Bathroom FIRTH1148802,Three14Architects,Contemporary,Architects,CapeTown,Minimal
Three14 Architects

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects

Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects

Enjoy a soak in the tub while you admire the sensational sunshine of the city sights and panoramic views.

14. Privacy

Constantia Development, Modo Modo Modern bathroom
Modo

Constantia Development

Modo
Modo
Modo

Shutters are fantastic in a bathroom as they allow for increased privacy, a must-have for an atmosphere of romance and intimacy.

15. Romance

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

An en-suite bathroom is great to enhance that luxurious detail in your modern home. Opt for a gorgeous chandelier to decorate your bathroom and sleek fixtures and fittings to complete the look.

16. Attic

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bathroom White
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

An unused attic can be converted into an attractive bathroom with all the elements of chic and hotel-inspired living. Here are 11 pictures of small but smart bathrooms

Which bathroom design suits your home best?

