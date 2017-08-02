9 pictures of South African homes with pools

The sizzling South African summer won't be complete without a comfortable space to relax and socialise… and by that we mean at the pool, of course! These 9 pretty pools are awesome and inspiring enough to create something just as awesome in your own backyard. Interested? Well, let's have a look at these fantastic tips and tricks from homify.
A minimalist house, needs a minimalist garden with a sleek swimming pool that is long enough to practice your morning laps.
Enjoy and admire the breathtaking sunset from your deck.
This image showcases a large, welcoming deck, the perfect positioning for a marathon book reading session or an afternoon sun tan.
Just because your home resembles a fascinating farmhouse, doesn't mean it cannot include a marvellous pool for those sweltering days when being inside is worse than the breeze of the outdoors.
We all want a home that looks like a vacation accommodation. Enjoy a day in the sunshine with panoramic views.
Opt for a colonial design with an eclectic charm for a pool area with character.
A lovely lawn that surrounds your beautiful pool is the perfect accompaniment for a simple picnic in the comfort of your own home.
A courtyard pool is magnificent for a number of reasons. It allows for glorious views of the gorgeous pool from all angles, while keeping your home looking modern and feeling elegant.
We end our homify feature today with a petite terrace that includes absolutely everything, from a basic lounge area, simple space for Al Fresco dining, outdoor braai that doubles as a pizza oven and even a classic deck to admire the sunshine. What more could you want? If you're in need of more pool ideas, hints and tips, then have a look at DIY: 6 small pools you can build yourself