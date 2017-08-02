Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of South African homes with pools

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Pool Bricks
The sizzling South African summer won't be complete without a comfortable space to relax and socialise… and by that we mean at the pool, of course! These 9 pretty pools are awesome and inspiring enough to create something just as awesome in your own backyard. Interested? Well, let's have a look at these fantastic tips and tricks from homify.

1. Just for laps

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

A minimalist house, needs a minimalist garden with a sleek swimming pool that is long enough to practice your morning laps.

2. Poolside party

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Enjoy and admire the breathtaking sunset from your deck.

3. Just relax

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

This image showcases a large, welcoming deck, the perfect positioning for a marathon book reading session or an afternoon sun tan.

4. Farmhouse appeal

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Pool modern home,garden
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

Just because your home resembles a fascinating farmhouse, doesn't mean it cannot include a marvellous pool for those sweltering days when being inside is worse than the breeze of the outdoors.

5. Like a holiday

HSE Venter/Dilks, CA Architects CA Architects Pool
CA Architects

HSE Venter/Dilks

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

We all want a home that looks like a vacation accommodation. Enjoy a day in the sunshine with panoramic views.

6. Colonial

Pool Deck Area Tru Interiors Pool
Tru Interiors

Pool Deck Area

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Opt for a colonial design with an eclectic charm for a pool area with character.

7. Open and free

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Pool
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

A lovely lawn that surrounds your beautiful pool is the perfect accompaniment for a simple picnic in the comfort of your own home.

8. Modern and elegant

Contemporary Pool homify Pool Bricks pool,entertainment,patio,veranda
homify

Contemporary Pool

homify
homify
homify

A courtyard pool is magnificent for a number of reasons. It allows for glorious views of the gorgeous pool from all angles, while keeping your home looking modern and feeling elegant.

9. With an outdoor braai

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

We end our homify feature today with a petite terrace that includes absolutely everything, from a basic lounge area, simple space for Al Fresco dining, outdoor braai that doubles as a pizza oven and even a classic deck to admire the sunshine. What more could you want? If you're in need of more pool ideas, hints and tips, then have a look at DIY: 6 small pools you can build yourself

​25 ontwerpwenke vir klein vertrekke
Do you have a pool at home?

