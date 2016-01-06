Taking mezzanine floors to another level

In architecture, the mezzanine (also known as the gallery) is a low storey between the main floors of a house, usually found between the ground floor and the first floor. It looks like a balcony in the interior of the house.
Featuring a mezzanine in your home can break up the vertical space, reducing the scale of it, which can often be quite aesthetically pleasing to the human eye.
The mezzanine level becomes almost like a tray inside of the house, which both divides and creates new spaces, giving new perspectives. This is because it works to create three new kinds of spaces.
Mezzanines are usually constructed out of lightweight materials, including wood and steel. They can be very simply designed and usually are utilised for private areas of the home such as a bedroom, a relaxation room or a work space.
Today, we have selected seven decorative styles to highlight the characteristics of an interior balcony. If you dare to design one at home, you can identify which one suits your taste and your needs!
Under the phrase
less is more, once said by Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe, one of the most important architects of the last century and one of the founders of the minimalist movement, the standard for minimalist is set.
Minimalism is characterised by the simplicity of its forms, clear spaces and neutral colours and in essence, an environment of balance and harmony. A minimalist space reduces its essential elements to a minimum. Every object must be functional and there is no room for the concept of excess, saturation or visual pollution.
This style usually sees wood, stone and glass used. In this interior balcony by Preetham Interior Designers, we can see that this level is protected by glass and metal railings, while the stone wall becomes the focal point in the space.
Light and airy, featuring notes of lavender, this mezzanine gives vitality to the room.
Nordic or Scandinavian style originates from Norway, Sweden and Denmark, and can be accredited to the designer Carlo Larsson. It is considered one of the most popular styles in the world. It is simple, practical and comfortable with the main concept being not to fill the space with elements that have no purpose.
Simplicity is key in Scandinavian style, in line with the minimalist trend. It is defined by clean, straight lines, bright open spaces and natural finishes and furnishings, as we can see in this design in the photograph. In Scandinavian décor, you will not need a lot of furniture, unless furniture is absolutely necessary in terms of functionality. So if you want to decorate in this style, it is important to not include elements that have no meaning or no use.
In this double-height space, by Bertin Bichet, we can see how the mezzanine can be used for a reading room or a study, a small office or even a bedroom, with a view onto the bottom level. It can be protected by wood or glass.
Industrial style, also known as urban style, is based on the concept of unpretentious architecture. Its visual appeal has to do with the nakedness of its structure and materials.
The industrial style originates in the 1950s where young, New York artists of the time were seeking places to live and work at the same time. They needed large spaces that weren't too expensive and so they found abandoned factories as the ideal place to settle. The brick and concrete beams found in these spaces were utilised, creating ambiance in their homes.
This style still remains in full force today and is one of the most successful in terms of the combinations of styles that it offers for décor. It can include retro and vintage touches and rustic furniture, as seen in this space by Rip3D Archviz, where this fabulous style is highlighted.
Metals, wood and brick let us see this open space from the mezzanine floor, while the mezzanine itself contains a spectacular library.
The term comes from the Greek eclecticism
eklegein which means
chosen, and in principle is a philosophical definition that seeks to integrate different ideas and different points of view. Eclecticism today, highlights the qualities of people who are closely related to creativity, freedom of expression and ideas.
In the eclectic style we can find some important characteristics: nostalgia for an indeterminate past (different times), a concept that can arise from a book, a work of art or a movie or the creation of the perfect ambiance that highlights the personality of those who inhabit the space. There are no specific rules, however.
This is a functional design that adapts to the needs and tastes of the inhabitants and is unique. In this design, we can see a combination of textures and materials as well as an experimentation with lines and neutral tones. This has resulted in the creation of a futuristic space, designed by Bilune Studio, where there is outstanding detail in the transparent glass that covers the floor of the mezzanine. Simply sensational!
The commitment of modern straight lines and smooth surfaces as well as an organised space results in practical and functional style.
This modern style features indoor furniture that utilises simple, dark tones, usually in wood, to give the room an elegant and sophisticated touch.
Also used are black and red tones that help to create a spacious and bright environment, while highlighting the straight lines of the furniture. This is the essence of the décor, breaking up the more traditional styles of decorating with an advanced design.
The classical style is very sophisticated and has many different elements . For example different types of materials and colours can be used such as cream, beige, green, grey and yellow, which adds texture to the space. This also helps to create a serene space that looks luxurious. This is the purpose of the classic style: to restore elegance to the rooms of the house.
In the classical style, we can see an abundance of luxury features including ornate rooms, rich colours and beautiful antiques. This gives the atmosphere a unique look and feel.
Long heavy gold curtains give this Bilune Studio mezzanine privacy, where elements of romanticism are added to this space.
The rustic style has returned with force to the interior design industry, playing with natural materials to create a relaxed and friendly atmosphere from the bare essentials.
In spaces that feature this style, you'll often find a preference for wood, wicker or stone, reinforced by warm colours. This creates a casual but unique ambiance.
A rustic design can also be elegant or sophisticated, thanks to the combination of the materials used in the space.
CRIA Architects play with traditional style by incorporating modern materials such as glass, which adds a sense of light to a room that would otherwise be quite heavy. The transparency of the glass used to protect the interior balcony, integrates to the two spaces while providing a subtle division.