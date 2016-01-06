Taking mezzanine floors to another level

In architecture, the mezzanine (also known as the gallery) is a low storey between the main floors of a house, usually found between the ground floor and the first floor. It looks like a balcony in the interior of the house.

Featuring a mezzanine in your home can break up the vertical space, reducing the scale of it, which can often be quite aesthetically pleasing to the human eye.

The mezzanine level becomes almost like a tray inside of the house, which both divides and creates new spaces, giving new perspectives. This is because it works to create three new kinds of spaces.

Mezzanines are usually constructed out of lightweight materials, including wood and steel. They can be very simply designed and usually are utilised for private areas of the home such as a bedroom, a relaxation room or a work space.

Today, we have selected seven decorative styles to highlight the characteristics of an interior balcony. If you dare to design one at home, you can identify which one suits your taste and your needs!