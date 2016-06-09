The Breathtaking One Roof House

Typical housing in Korea used to consist primarily of apartments, especially in the cities. One family wanted a different life for their children, though, and dreamed of ta family home where their two young daughters can grow, flourish and make memories in. MLNP Architects in Seoul made this dream a reality in 2015, with the impressive and practical One Roof House in Pangyo, a residential suburb of Seoul.

The house is divided into three different spaces, each with its own unique characteristics on the horizontal and vertical layout. On the horizontal layout, the spaces are separated between parents and children, with a family area on the rectangular-shaped ground floor. Vertically, the home is divided into a communal space for the family and for entertaining (ground floor), a more private family and play area (first floor), and intimate hobby space for parents (attic).

Much thought have thus gone into creating the ideal family home so close to the city, so let’s go take a look at what the One Roof House has to offer!