A Space Smart Budget Home

Let’s face it: space gets swallowed up very quickly, and in today’s fast-paced world, it is ideal to have a little extra legroom available. Whether this is in the form of a spare bedroom, outside patio, or home office, some additional surfaces are at the top of many homeowners’ lists.
What about an annex? An additional building joined to or associated with a main building, providing supplementary space or accommodation. Some people call it a garden cottage, while others refer to it as a guest house. Whichever term you prefer, a self-contained annex in the yard is a dream come true for many people, as it offers the perfect out-of-the-house-yet-still-close-by accommodation option for crowded families, or visiting guests.
Today on homify 360°, we take a glimpse at a charming little annex that comes with beautiful finishes and a lovely interior setting. With its fully functioning bathroom and kitchen it not only maximises internal space, it also boosts the value factor of the property.
Let’s take a look…
The annex has been designed in a modern style, lending it a timeless look. Coated with warm wooden panels, the house’s neutral colours are complemented harmoniously by the blue-grey window frames and roof edges.
UK contractors Blankstone are the masterminds behind this appealing living space. They have put their creative brains together and presented a charming abode that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical. Couldn’t you just see yourself making use of this for your pottery/painting/crafting hobby?
Shifting our perspective ever so slightly presents us with a very different façade. That honey-toned wood not only makes an ideal coating for the exterior walls, it also presents a fabulous little deck that creates a very welcoming look.
Royal blue plant pots add some cool colour to the neutral palette, while the windows and glass doors treat us to a sneak peek at the interiors (and also introduces some healthy natural lighting to the inside spaces).
But enough of the exterior, it’s time see what’s happening on the inside…
The neutral palette still reigns supremely on the inside, yet takes on a slightly lighter tone. And thanks to the neutral colours, any hues for future decor will be welcome.
Floor to ceiling cabinets ensure adequate storage space in this charming wooden kitchen. White walls and ceiling add to the visual spaciousness of the house, with a charming skylight ensuring some more lighting by day (and a starry ambience by night).
What happened to the bed? It’s still there, just in the form of a relaxing couch (who’s pressed for space now?). Dual-purpose furniture is the ideal option for when it comes to freeing up more room. When the sun rises and it’s time to greet the day, free up some floor space by turning the bedroom into a living room, complete with golden wing chair.
And should the closets be filled to the brim, all we do is ascend that little stepladder to find some more storage space in the mezzanine beneath the ceiling. Small living has never been so grand!
With that beautiful beach-toned wood and pristine white linen, it’d be hard not to indulge in some sweet dreams. Yes, when it’s time for the nightly slumber (or afternoon dozing), turning the living space into a bedroom is as easy as 1, 2, 3!
Even though this annex is on the small side, it is amazing to see the cleverness that has been used to maximise every square centimetre. Dual-purpose furniture, interior lighting, lively colours… they all play a part, and they play it to perfection.
And just when we thought we’d seen it all, we discover a luxury that is not available in most homes – a home office space! With this ingenious little corner, the overnight guests (or whoever is lucky enough to use this smart little abode) can now tick off ‘meet deadline’ on their to-do list.
This desk and comfy chair offer just what is needed to set up a little workstation and get to work on those brainstorms – or sit and daydream while staring out the window. And since space has been used so effectively here, a coffee break and afternoon nap are literally only a few steps away. Now we have the perfect space to start penning that best-seller!