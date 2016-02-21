A Space Smart Budget Home

Let’s face it: space gets swallowed up very quickly, and in today’s fast-paced world, it is ideal to have a little extra legroom available. Whether this is in the form of a spare bedroom, outside patio, or home office, some additional surfaces are at the top of many homeowners’ lists.

What about an annex? An additional building joined to or associated with a main building, providing supplementary space or accommodation. Some people call it a garden cottage, while others refer to it as a guest house. Whichever term you prefer, a self-contained annex in the yard is a dream come true for many people, as it offers the perfect out-of-the-house-yet-still-close-by accommodation option for crowded families, or visiting guests.

Today on homify 360°, we take a glimpse at a charming little annex that comes with beautiful finishes and a lovely interior setting. With its fully functioning bathroom and kitchen it not only maximises internal space, it also boosts the value factor of the property.

Let’s take a look…