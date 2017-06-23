Landscaping: 7 ways to build a small garden

Building a small garden is surprisingly easy, you just need some enthusiasm and a weekend to get into it.

The time has come to impress those neighbours, friends, and even strangers passing by your house. And not by introducing a new coat of paint, but by treating your front garden to a fabulous new design. That large (or small) piece of lawn in front of your house does make a statement, you know. It is visible to everyone, and is the first piece of decor to welcome your guests. Whether open and wide, medium sized, or a bit hidden, the front garden has its part to play, and here you are sure to find some spectacular ideas for yours!

With this article we aim to provide styles for every taste – from a rustic layout to sophisticated decor. So, start taking notes and get inspired!