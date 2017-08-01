The 10 most beautiful living rooms in South Africa

We all want to come home, relax and unwind in the comfort of a cosy and beautiful living room, especially on a chilly winter day. In this homify feature, we visit 10 sensational South African living rooms for decor and design inspiration that is sure to transform your interior in chic style. Start thinking about your must-have furniture, colours and lighting, and let our team of professionals help you to pull the design together.
South Africa is flanked by the warm and welcoming Indian Ocean along its east coast, while the chilly Atlantic is experienced along the west coast. This means that there are fantastic views of the seaside visible over a large percentage of the country. Lucky right?!
Tones of cream, grey and beige are great for a romantic living room decor.
Or opt for a glimpse of the gorgeous garden?
Keep your interior interesting, sophisticated and elegant with this brilliant design that maximises sunshine and creature comforts.
How about some neutral accents with a focal wall to enhance your decor?
Incorporate an awesome fireplace and socialise in style! This living room has more than enough seating and forms part of an open plan design.
Artificial lighting needs to be perfectly placed too, this will keep your living room comfortable, even on the darkest and chilliest winter evening.
While we all value sunshine and fresh air, shutters are a great way to keep your home private.
A small living room needs a minimalist decor that is contemporary too. This easy to recreate decor is awesome for a modern couple.
If you're a bit daring and different, then go for a unique and eclectic living room decor with a bit of quirky elements here and there. Here are 9 TV/living rooms examples from South African homes to recreate and admire.