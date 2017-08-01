Your browser is out-of-date.

The 10 most beautiful living rooms in South Africa

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
We all want to come home, relax and unwind in the comfort of a cosy and beautiful living room, especially on a chilly winter day. In this homify feature, we visit 10 sensational South African living rooms for decor and design inspiration that is sure to transform your interior in chic style. Start thinking about your must-have furniture, colours and lighting, and let our team of professionals help you to pull the design together.

1. Ocean experience

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern windows & doors
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Clifton Apartment

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

South Africa is flanked by the warm and welcoming Indian Ocean along its east coast, while the chilly Atlantic is experienced along the west coast. This means that there are fantastic views of the seaside visible over a large percentage of the country. Lucky right?!

2. Lap of luxury

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Tones of cream, grey and beige are great for a romantic living room decor.

3. Garden elegance

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern living room
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Or opt for a glimpse of the gorgeous garden?

4. Bright and brilliant

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern living room
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Keep your interior interesting, sophisticated and elegant with this brilliant design that maximises sunshine and creature comforts.

5. Neutral loving

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Living room Grey
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

How about some neutral accents with a focal wall to enhance your decor?

6. Fantastic fireplace

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Incorporate an awesome fireplace and socialise in style! This living room has more than enough seating and forms part of an open plan design.

7. So much light

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern living room
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Artificial lighting needs to be perfectly placed too, this will keep your living room comfortable, even on the darkest and chilliest winter evening.

8. Shutters for privacy

Hyde Park Elegance, Generation Generation Living room Brown
Generation

Hyde Park Elegance

Generation
Generation
Generation

While we all value sunshine and fresh air, shutters are a great way to keep your home private.

9. Minimalist

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

A small living room needs a minimalist decor that is contemporary too. This easy to recreate decor is awesome for a modern couple.

10. Eclectic

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

If you're a bit daring and different, then go for a unique and eclectic living room decor with a bit of quirky elements here and there. Here are 9 TV/living rooms examples from South African homes to recreate and admire.

How have you decorated your South African living room?

