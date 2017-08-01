Your browser is out-of-date.

11 smart and creative storage solutions for small kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Thinking of ideas to decorate and upgrade your small kitchen with storage in mind? The team at homify have your back in this creative storage feature, with 11 awesome perfectly smart ideas to maximise storage, improve the layout and add a stylish elegance to your kitchen. Interested? Well, let's take a look at these fantastic tips and tricks and see how to recreate these great storage spaces in your home.

1. Eclectic and fun

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Circular and colourful cupboards, wooden elements and everything in its place makes this kitchen an ideal design for a fun-loving family.

2. Jars

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Those bulky and unsightly boxes should be replace with classic and easy to clean glass jars. Store everything from pasta to oats and you'll add a vintage flair to your space too.

3. Shelves

The Thatched Cottage, Suffolk | Modern Soft Grey Country Cottage Kitchen Humphrey Munson Kitchen
Humphrey Munson

The Thatched Cottage, Suffolk | Modern Soft Grey Country Cottage Kitchen

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

There's nothing wrong with old-fashioned shelves in your kitchen, these are perfect for those everyday plates and bowls that you'd like to keep at hand.

4. Grocery cupboard

Kitchen Storage and Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Kitchen Storage and Organizers

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

A tall grocery cupboard is key to always having stock of your favourite tinned foods and essentials.

5. Use the walls

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

Even though your kitchen may have limited cupboards, it would be wise to utilise your walls for extra storage. This will keep sharp knives out of the way, adding a bit of industrial detail to your kitchen.

6. Pull out shelves

Intelligent Kitchen Storage Solutions NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

Intelligent Kitchen Storage Solutions

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

You don't need to reach far into your cupboard anymore, pull out shelves are an amazing addition to a smart kitchen.

7. For the cups

The Mighty Plate Rack, The Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenStorage
The Plate Rack

The Mighty Plate Rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Hang your cups from the kitchen for a touch of rustic elegance.

8. One of each

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
ALNO AG

ALNO AG
ALNO AG
ALNO AG

We've all had the experience of three tin openers, four whisks and two broken potato peelers, it's important to get rid of clutter. Throw away the broken utensils, its pointless hoarding them all… just in case.

9. Odd corners

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

You don't have to forget about including a drawer in an odd corner of your kitchen, it may just be a fantastic carpentry challenge.

10. Hang them

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

Hang large pans and utensils on your kitchen wall.

11. U-shape

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

Or maximise cupboard space with this sleek U-shape layout. Here's how to Get the right kitchen bench for your budget

Do you have any smart storage spaces in your kitchen?

