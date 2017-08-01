11 smart and creative storage solutions for small kitchens

Thinking of ideas to decorate and upgrade your small kitchen with storage in mind? The team at homify have your back in this creative storage feature, with 11 awesome perfectly smart ideas to maximise storage, improve the layout and add a stylish elegance to your kitchen. Interested? Well, let's take a look at these fantastic tips and tricks and see how to recreate these great storage spaces in your home.
Circular and colourful cupboards, wooden elements and everything in its place makes this kitchen an ideal design for a fun-loving family.
Those bulky and unsightly boxes should be replace with classic and easy to clean glass jars. Store everything from pasta to oats and you'll add a vintage flair to your space too.
There's nothing wrong with old-fashioned shelves in your kitchen, these are perfect for those everyday plates and bowls that you'd like to keep at hand.
A tall grocery cupboard is key to always having stock of your favourite tinned foods and essentials.
Even though your kitchen may have limited cupboards, it would be wise to utilise your walls for extra storage. This will keep sharp knives out of the way, adding a bit of industrial detail to your kitchen.
You don't need to reach far into your cupboard anymore, pull out shelves are an amazing addition to a smart kitchen.
Hang your cups from the kitchen for a touch of rustic elegance.
We've all had the experience of three tin openers, four whisks and two broken potato peelers, it's important to get rid of clutter. Throw away the broken utensils, its pointless hoarding them all… just in case.
You don't have to forget about including a drawer in an odd corner of your kitchen, it may just be a fantastic carpentry challenge.
Hang large pans and utensils on your kitchen wall.
Or maximise cupboard space with this sleek U-shape layout. Here's how to Get the right kitchen bench for your budget