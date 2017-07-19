9 clever ideas for the kitchen

As we all know, the kitchen is, first and foremost, a working space. It’s where we cook, bake, slice, stir and do a range of other activities, which means adequate legroom, ample space and top-notch lighting is crucial.

And let’s not forget that the kitchen can also be a prime socialising area, where friends and family members can keep us company while we whip up the latest dish.

However, that doesn’t mean that beauty can be put on the backburner, so to speak. So, let’s indulge in some clever kitchen designs that perfectly combine functionality with eye-catching style!