9 clever ideas for the kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Gillanders, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
As we all know, the kitchen is, first and foremost, a working space. It’s where we cook, bake, slice, stir and do a range of other activities, which means adequate legroom, ample space and top-notch lighting is crucial. 

And let’s not forget that the kitchen can also be a prime socialising area, where friends and family members can keep us company while we whip up the latest dish. 

However, that doesn’t mean that beauty can be put on the backburner, so to speak. So, let’s indulge in some clever kitchen designs that perfectly combine functionality with eye-catching style!

1. An island that extends into a breakfast bar – double-duty designs are always the best!

2. Floating shelves to help with both storing and displaying your collection of crockery.

3. This design is genius at letting those cooking utensils “hang around” while keeping them close at hand.

4. Built-in niches – just when we thought kitchen islands couldn’t get more user-friendly!

5. Put those wasted corners to good use with a simple little floating shelf.

6. Storage opportunities + comfy seating = this charming little kitchen bench.

7. These high-rise windows ensure extra natural lighting – very important for a cooking- and cutting space!

8. Round shapes take up less room than squares – remember that for a small kitchen’s dining area.

9. Who says all your appliances need to take up counter space? Built-in niches are perfect for smaller ones, like microwaves.

Which of these clever ideas will you be incorporating into your kitchen?

