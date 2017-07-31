5 affordable South African prefabs that can be yours

Prefab homes are fast-becoming an alternative for modern living. They are easy to build, affordable and sophisticated, even better, is that these houses can be customised to accommodate your needs, whether it be a spacious living space, extra bedrooms and even a double storey design. These 5 fabulous prefabs are awesome inspiration for your South African house. Let's take a look for inspiration!
A large garage, neutral colour scheme and classic colonial design, makes this stunning South African prefab house chic and attractive.
Opt for a vibrant hue to enhance that sophisticated flair on your prefab exterior. Modern detail, chic and sleek features as well as a glorious green garden are the perfect accompaniments to this design.
A gorgeous house with a beautiful pool will be an amazing place to relax and unwind after a long day at work. Include deck chairs and take in the wonder of the sunshine from the comfort of your home.
Darker hues and cube design with contemporary detail make for a sleek appearance on the street. Catch a tan on the balcony or admire the sunset in fascinating style.
Our final house is cute and quaint, from the simple one storey layout to the enchanting cottage like charm. Who wouldn't want to live in the prettiest house on the street?