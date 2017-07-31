9 ways to make sure you're cleaning properly

You may think your home is clean, organised and tidy, but you could be mistaken. In this homify feature, we look at 9 tips and tricks to ensure that your home is clean, comfortable and fit enough for even the finickiest house guest. So, you have the basics right, but it's the detail and maintenance that are of utmost importance. Interested? Well, let's take a look at this article.
Get rid of those termites, fleas, beetles and ants before they get rid of you! Call in a professional every month until you no longer have a bug problem.
A nasty cockroach problem requires a nasty fumigation. This may mean you need to move out for a few days while your home is tented, use the opportunity to stay at a hotel and you'll feel like you just came back from a mini vacation.
Rats and mice are a terrible problem in any home, and professionals are the only way to rid your home and property of this scourge.
It's vital to dust all surfaces to stop stickiness and grime from settling all over the house.
If your home is filled with windows and sliding doors, then it's integral to clean them often to remove fingerprints and sticky residue quickly and efficiently.
Your detergents need to be organised and in one place so you don't have to go looking for them as needed. Be sure to include everything from sponges and cloths and your interior will be squeaky clean.
Scrubbing the bathroom is of utmost importance, use an old toothbrush to get the tiles free from mould, dirt and grime. Bleach is a must-have detergent for the toilet and will ensure that your white fixtures remain that way.
Finally, tidy your cupboard, pantry and fridge. Throw out expired items and replace as necessary. Clean your microwave daily with a damp dishcloth and you'll clean out any remnants of food. Here are Woodworking: how to build your own deck DIY