How to apply for a housing subsidy in South Africa

In order to benefit for the government housing scheme, the following statements must apply to you:

- Need to be on the municipal housing demand database for a minimum of 10 years (proof required).

- Preference for a government subsidy is given to those 40 years old or those with special needs.

- Married or living with a long-term partner/single or divorced with others who relying on the income.

- A South African citizen or a permanent resident's permit.

- Older than 18 years of age or if under 18, married or divorced with others relying on your income.

- A monthly household income before deductions less than R3,500.

- Never received a subsidy from the government and never owned property.

- You and your family will live on the subsidised property.