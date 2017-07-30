Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ways to make your bedroom look magazine-ready

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

We've all been inspired by brilliant images of bedrooms and designs in magazines. But, even though we admire the images, we aren't always sure about how to recreate the look at home. In this homify feature, we visit 7 homes, each with gorgeous bedroom designs that are sure to help you with your own decor. Interested? Let's have a look at these fantastic layouts that will add cosy and comfy charm to your bedroom.

1. Artistic

Holiday Let apartments, Nailed it Projects Nailed it Projects Modern style bedroom
Nailed it Projects

Holiday Let apartments

Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects

Include a simple work of art to enhance the colour in your bedroom, vibrant shades that blends in with the rest of your decor is always a good choice.

2. Incredible illumination

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style bedroom
Principia Design

White River Manor

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

A photo session of your bedroom would mean incredible illumination, neutral shades, floor sweeping curtains and of course elegant chairs in a rustic design.

3. Natural light

Bedroom one Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Yellow Bedroom,shutters,bay window,built-in seating,yellow
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom one

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

There's nothing quite like the comfort of sunshine to enhance the decor, colour scheme and layout of a bedroom.

4. Crisp bed linen

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

Apartment Robertson—Pembroke

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Think about that fantastic hotel experience that changed your life, what did it include? Crisp all-white bed linen of course, now incorporate that in your own master suite and you'll always feel relaxed.

5. Awesome views

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Wake up to an awesome view of the landscape by ensuring that your bedroom receives plenty of sunshine and fresh air. Decorating a bedroom with textures, a creamy colour palette and of course a delightful throw will get you on track for that magazine look.

6. Monochrome detail

Le Recolte Retirement Village, Modo Modo Modern style bedroom
Modo

Le Recolte Retirement Village

Modo
Modo
Modo

Now how about some modern monochrome bedroom detail to complete that new look. Incorporate a skin rug with a few wooden accents.

7. Symmetry

Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Oh final bedroom design is stunning and symmetrical, although the colour scheme is great for winter and the wooden accents are perfect for a modern homeowner, it's the eclectic detail that pulls the design together in unique elegance. How about these 11 beautiful new South African bedrooms?

12 beautiful South African kitchens with wooden cabinets
Which of these bedrooms are perfect for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks