7 ways to make your bedroom look magazine-ready

We've all been inspired by brilliant images of bedrooms and designs in magazines. But, even though we admire the images, we aren't always sure about how to recreate the look at home. In this homify feature, we visit 7 homes, each with gorgeous bedroom designs that are sure to help you with your own decor. Interested? Let's have a look at these fantastic layouts that will add cosy and comfy charm to your bedroom.
Include a simple work of art to enhance the colour in your bedroom, vibrant shades that blends in with the rest of your decor is always a good choice.
A photo session of your bedroom would mean incredible illumination, neutral shades, floor sweeping curtains and of course elegant chairs in a rustic design.
There's nothing quite like the comfort of sunshine to enhance the decor, colour scheme and layout of a bedroom.
Think about that fantastic hotel experience that changed your life, what did it include? Crisp all-white bed linen of course, now incorporate that in your own master suite and you'll always feel relaxed.
Wake up to an awesome view of the landscape by ensuring that your bedroom receives plenty of sunshine and fresh air. Decorating a bedroom with textures, a creamy colour palette and of course a delightful throw will get you on track for that magazine look.
Now how about some modern monochrome bedroom detail to complete that new look. Incorporate a skin rug with a few wooden accents.
Oh final bedroom design is stunning and symmetrical, although the colour scheme is great for winter and the wooden accents are perfect for a modern homeowner, it's the eclectic detail that pulls the design together in unique elegance. How about these 11 beautiful new South African bedrooms?