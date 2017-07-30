Modern Johannesburg elegance

An ultra-modern home in the bustling economic hub of Johannesburg, South Africa is the ideal choice for a sophisticated and growing family. It may be a house in the suburbs, but that doesn't mean its short on contemporary style and brilliant features. Let's take a look at this fantastic home for helpful hints and tips that can easily be recreated in your own space.
A large driveway with a pretty garden decorates the front and entrance of this elegant home, there's enough space for cars to park in the garage, but also great for off-street parking.
A beautiful pool and sensational terrace decorate this backyard area superbly. The image also allows us to get an idea of the spacious layout from the structure. How's that for trendy and tasteful?
The downstairs dining area opens out onto the patio and pool. This allows for seamless and easy movement from the interior to the exterior. The comfortable, minimalist design welcomes socialising and entertainment and we note that the natural light is cosy too.
Your kitchen needs to be located close to the dining area, this will ensure that you don't need to walk too far to serve meals for loved ones. It's a great interior architecture and layout, especially for a family who adore entertaining.
The corridor is decorated with perfectly placed skylights too, allowing for maximum sun exposure throughout the space.
A modern home deserves a modern bathroom. This spacious design with minimalist fixtures and fittings will create a zone that is great for relaxation, while the colour scheme is simply stunning too. Have a look at Delightful dwelling in the Drakensberg for more awesome decor and design inspiration.