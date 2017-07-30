Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern Johannesburg elegance

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Flying Canopy House, Nzuza Architects Nzuza Architects Modern houses
An ultra-modern home in the bustling economic hub of Johannesburg, South Africa is the ideal choice for a sophisticated and growing family. It may be a house in the suburbs, but that doesn't mean its short on contemporary style and brilliant features. Let's take a look at this fantastic home for helpful hints and tips that can easily be recreated in your own space.

Entrance and garage

Flying Canopy House, Nzuza Architects Nzuza Architects Modern gym
A large driveway with a pretty garden decorates the front and entrance of this elegant home, there's enough space for cars to park in the garage, but also great for off-street parking.

Backyard

Flying Canopy House, Nzuza Architects Nzuza Architects Modern houses
A beautiful pool and sensational terrace decorate this backyard area superbly. The image also allows us to get an idea of the spacious layout from the structure. How's that for trendy and tasteful?

Dining area

Flying Canopy House, Nzuza Architects Nzuza Architects Modern dining room
The downstairs dining area opens out onto the patio and pool. This allows for seamless and easy movement from the interior to the exterior. The comfortable, minimalist design welcomes socialising and entertainment and we note that the natural light is cosy too.

Kitchen

Flying Canopy House, Nzuza Architects Nzuza Architects Modern kitchen
Your kitchen needs to be located close to the dining area, this will ensure that you don't need to walk too far to serve meals for loved ones. It's a great interior architecture and layout, especially for a family who adore entertaining.

Corridor

Flying Canopy House, Nzuza Architects Nzuza Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The corridor is decorated with perfectly placed skylights too, allowing for maximum sun exposure throughout the space.

Bathroom

Flying Canopy House, Nzuza Architects Nzuza Architects Modern bathroom
A modern home deserves a modern bathroom. This spacious design with minimalist fixtures and fittings will create a zone that is great for relaxation, while the colour scheme is simply stunning too. Have a look at Delightful dwelling in the Drakensberg for more awesome decor and design inspiration.

What do you think about this gorgeous home?

