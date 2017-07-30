Your browser is out-of-date.

The lovely landscape upgrade

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Esterhuizen, Peninsula Landscaping
Loading admin actions …

A gorgeous outdoor area is essential to a modern home, especially if you adore nature and sunshine. In this homify feature, we visit a landscape that has undergone an awesome upgrade, making it a wonderful space for any time of the year. This article will inspire you to think about revamping your garden in chic design and elegant detail. Interested? Well, then continue reading!

Before: Unkempt and untidy

Before Planting Took Place
Peninsula Landscaping

Before Planting Took Place

Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping

The outdoor zone of this modern home is filled with rubble and debris, leftover from the recent renovation. It just looks untidy and unattractive, especially when you consider the potential.

During: Lay the bricks

During Planting
Peninsula Landscaping

During Planting

Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping

The team started laying the bricks for a sturdy foundation, allowing the landscape project to be fantastic and usable enough for any outdoor occasion.

During: Taking shape

During Planting
Peninsula Landscaping

During Planting

Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping

This image was captured during the garden upgrade process and shows a glimpse of how great it will look once it's complete.

After: Enchanting

After Planting
Peninsula Landscaping

After Planting

Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping

The garden is now complete and enchanting from all angles. A simple pathway guides you throughout the outdoor area, keeping the soil intact and avoiding erosion. Have you started thinking about the types of plants and greens you'd like to include in your garden?

After: The full garden experience

After Planting
Peninsula Landscaping

After Planting

Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping

Take advantage of your fascinating grounds and plants some sensational flora that is last-longing and fitting for your climate. But, remember that since South Africa is experiencing drought conditions, it's probably a great idea to invest in desert plant life too, cacti and indigenous plant life are essential.

After: A breathtaking view

After Planting
Peninsula Landscaping

After Planting

Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping
Peninsula Landscaping

Our final image captivates the glorious view of the valley and mountains. You'll instantly feel like you're on holiday when you step outside to enjoy the fresh air, stunning view and sweet aroma of the plants and flowers. Why not plant a veggie garden while you're at it? Have a look at The smart renovation of a Pretoria home

Has your garden upgrade been a success?

