How to properly clean your carpet (without paying for professionals!)

Even though a clean carpet might be at the top of your spick-and-span list, life happens to all of us, which means that drops, spills, accidents and whatever else will eventually show up on your precious (and pricey) carpet, whether it’s located in the hallway, bedroom or dining room.
But don’t despair – these cleaning tips (without the help of an expensive cleaning professional) will do the trick for those unforeseen events.
Want to keep your carpet looking fresh and new? Then clean it regularly.
Steam-cleaning involves using a cleaning solution under pressure injected deep into the carpet via water-jet nozzles. The machine then extracts the solution along with the dirt and debris in the carpet. The water penetrates the fibre all the way down to the backing and loosens any embedded soil, removes oil and grease deposits, and gets your carpet as fresh and clean as you want it to be.
Stick to deep-cleaning your carpet every six months for maximum results.
Dab that carpet stain with a cleaning solution and a clean cloth, paper towels, or a sponge. Blotting puts a small amount of pressure on the stain to soak it up while rubbing causes the particles to get ground into the carpet fibres, leading to the premature breakdown of those fibres.
And be sure to always blot from the outside of the stain inward, as blotting outward can spread the stain.
Those of us who enjoy our wine and beer have undoubtedly heard of using club soda for carpets. Well, it works – if you use it correctly.
Just blot the area with the soda on a cloth. If that doesn't work, resort to mixing one part white vinegar with one part water and pour it into a handheld sprayer. Spray the solution on the entire stained area and allow it to soak in for about 10 – 15 minutes.
Press a clean sponge onto the area to soak up the solution and the stain. Note that you may have to repeat this process to eliminate the stain.
Once it’s gone, rinse the spot with warm water. Use your hand to brush the carpet strands into their natural direction. Lastly, lay white paper towels over the area and weigh them down with something heavy, like some books. The towels will absorb the dampness from the carpet.
Leave the towels in place until the carpet is dry, which can take about 24 hours.
One of the best carpet cleaners for general stains is what you use for shaving, believe it or not – good old-fashioned shaving cream!
Apply the shaving cream directly to the stain and let it set for about 30 minutes. Blot it away with a dry white cloth. Complete the process by spraying the area with one part vinegar mixed with one part water and then wiping away the solution with a cloth.
Don’t throw out the entire carpet just because you stepped in gum and then tracked that sticky mess into your home. Just head to the freezer and grab a couple of ice cubes, which you will use to freeze the gum for about 30 seconds.
Once the gum is frozen solid, use a spoon to lift up the glob and cut the strands of carpet as close to the gum as possible.
Cutting only a small amount of carpet means that the spot shouldn't be too noticeable.
Got your romantic evening all over the floor? We’re talking about spilling candle wax on the carpet, of course.
Obviously the wax dried rather quickly and got embedded into the carpet, which is why you need to heat it back up again to remove it. Place a white cloth over your iron, put the iron on top of the wax to warm it up, and then scrape off the wax with a butter knife.
Once done, lay a paper towel over the surface area and iron on the paper. The melting wax should bind to the paper, and all of it should disappear after a few more applications.
homify hint: Using the iron for longer than 30 seconds can risk you burning the carpet. And always use a white cloth and white towels, since coloured ones can transfer the colour onto the carpet when heated up, especially if you have a light-coloured carpet.
We prefer organic cleaners to ones loaded with chemicals. Spray the cleaner at the strain. And keep in mind some scrubbing might be necessary. Wipe up the cleaner with a cloth or towels.
Eco-Spot and similar cleaners can also be used to remove other types of stains, such as coffee and sauces.
Cheers to that clean carpet!
