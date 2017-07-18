How to properly clean your carpet (without paying for professionals!)

Those of us who enjoy our wine and beer have undoubtedly heard of using club soda for carpets. Well, it works – if you use it correctly.

Just blot the area with the soda on a cloth. If that doesn't work, resort to mixing one part white vinegar with one part water and pour it into a handheld sprayer. Spray the solution on the entire stained area and allow it to soak in for about 10 – 15 minutes.

Press a clean sponge onto the area to soak up the solution and the stain. Note that you may have to repeat this process to eliminate the stain.

Once it’s gone, rinse the spot with warm water. Use your hand to brush the carpet strands into their natural direction. Lastly, lay white paper towels over the area and weigh them down with something heavy, like some books. The towels will absorb the dampness from the carpet.

Leave the towels in place until the carpet is dry, which can take about 24 hours.