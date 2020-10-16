How much does a home extension cost in South Africa?

We all dream of enjoying more space inside our homes; sometimes it’s a spare bedroom for overnight guests, and other times it’s an extra bathroom just to make that cleansing routine between you and your spouse (and your children) that much easier.

However, costs always come into play, and they can increase quite drastically when it comes to adding one more room to your house.

So, put that dream of an extension on hold for just a few minutes, and let’s check out what to expect when it comes to the cost of extending your house (even upwards) in South Africa.