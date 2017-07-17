​9 reasons why burglars choose your home

If you haven’t been burglarised, then chances are great that you at least know somebody who has gone through it. And yet, most of us still tend to believe that robberies and burglaries tend to happen to others.

We’re not saying that you should live in constant fear, but at least up your game so that an unwanted intruder will think twice before targeting your home and family.

And if you think that you’re doing absolutely nothing to attract unwelcome guests, take a peek at these 9 factors that most of us are guilty of…