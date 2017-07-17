​9 reasons why burglars choose your home

If you haven’t been burglarised, then chances are great that you at least know somebody who has gone through it. And yet, most of us still tend to believe that robberies and burglaries tend to happen to others.
We’re not saying that you should live in constant fear, but at least up your game so that an unwanted intruder will think twice before targeting your home and family.
And if you think that you’re doing absolutely nothing to attract unwelcome guests, take a peek at these 9 factors that most of us are guilty of…
Keeping your garage door open or parking your very costly car in your open driveway attracts not only compliments, but also danger.
We’re not saying that you shouldn’t commit to a big, fancy garden design, but expensive water fountains and garden furniture in your front yard, for example, might attract unwanted attention, as it tells others you can accord such luxury.
Rather keep those costly items in the back yard.
Don’t let that first-floor balcony become enticing for a burglar; commit to the necessary elements (i.e. burglar bars) to keep unwanted guests outside.
Opening your windows and drapes so that passersby can peek into your home is like extending an invitation for a robbery.
No security fence or gate? No burglar bars? No burglar alarm? Don’t think that robbery is something that just happens “to other people”.
Going on holiday? Be sure that a friend or neighbour drops by regularly to check up on your home and belongings. A house with no residents is any burglar’s dream.
Do not keep any window open or unlocked, whether it’s for fresh air or to let the cat out, even when you’re home!
A big, sturdy door with a matching security gate is more likely to deter a burglar (or at least prolong the process of entering your home) than a flimsy little thing that anybody can smash within seconds.
If glass doors are your thing, at least commit to burglar bars.
Although a burglar can strike at any time, the most popular time for break-ins is between 10am and 3pm – thus, not when you’re asleep, but when you’re at work. Keep your guard up even when you’re not home by ensuring your home is as difficult to enter for unwanted intruders as possible by installing alarm systems, keeping guard dogs, locking up, etc.
In the spirit of safety, check out these 6 ways to keep your home safe from burglars!