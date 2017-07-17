Your browser is out-of-date.

​9 reasons why burglars choose your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Home in Athol, Tru Interiors
If you haven’t been burglarised, then chances are great that you at least know somebody who has gone through it. And yet, most of us still tend to believe that robberies and burglaries tend to happen to others.

We’re not saying that you should live in constant fear, but at least up your game so that an unwanted intruder will think twice before targeting your home and family.

And if you think that you’re doing absolutely nothing to attract unwelcome guests, take a peek at these 9 factors that most of us are guilty of…

1. You flaunt the (expensive) car you drive

Front of home Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Front of home

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Keeping your garage door open or parking your very costly car in your open driveway attracts not only compliments, but also danger.

2. Your garden speaks of your big bank account

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

We’re not saying that you shouldn’t commit to a big, fancy garden design, but expensive water fountains and garden furniture in your front yard, for example, might attract unwanted attention, as it tells others you can accord such luxury.

Rather keep those costly items in the back yard.

3. Your balconies are easily accessible

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

Don’t let that first-floor balcony become enticing for a burglar; commit to the necessary elements (i.e. burglar bars) to keep unwanted guests outside.

4. Everyone can see into your home

Nettleton 199, ARRCC
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Opening your windows and drapes so that passersby can peek into your home is like extending an invitation for a robbery.

5. Your house just looks “easy”

HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture

HOUSE SIBIYA

Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture

No security fence or gate? No burglar bars? No burglar alarm? Don’t think that robbery is something that just happens “to other people”.

6. There’s no one to catch him in the act

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Going on holiday? Be sure that a friend or neighbour drops by regularly to check up on your home and belongings. A house with no residents is any burglar’s dream.

7. Your windows aren’t locked

Marvin's Bespoke Aluminium Clad Wood Casement Windows Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Marvin's Bespoke Aluminium Clad Wood Casement Windows

Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Do not keep any window open or unlocked, whether it’s for fresh air or to let the cat out, even when you’re home!

8. You have a puny front door

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

A big, sturdy door with a matching security gate is more likely to deter a burglar (or at least prolong the process of entering your home) than a flimsy little thing that anybody can smash within seconds.

If glass doors are your thing, at least commit to burglar bars.

9. You let your guard down

Qualität und Stil bis ins Detail, KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

Although a burglar can strike at any time, the most popular time for break-ins is between 10am and 3pm – thus, not when you’re asleep, but when you’re at work. Keep your guard up even when you’re not home by ensuring your home is as difficult to enter for unwanted intruders as possible by installing alarm systems, keeping guard dogs, locking up, etc. 

In the spirit of safety, check out these 6 ways to keep your home safe from burglars!

​Hoekom het ek nie daaraan gedink nie? 10 Kreatiewe huis idees
What other tips do you have for us to keep a home safer?

