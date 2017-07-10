Michelle's stunning Johannesburg home

Located in one of the most beautiful, prestigious estates of southern Johannesburg, this beautiful Aspen Hills home is designed with stunning attention to detail and a clear desire to create a space that is not only modern and stylish, but homely.

Entering the home, you will walk through a double volume, high vaulted entrance hall and find yourself at the foot of a staircase lit by a chandelier—it's all class and style from the first impression in this home. Upstairs you'll find the sleeping area of the home, where things are a little quieter and more softly decorated. The home has a total of three large bedrooms, two of which are complete with private balconies. The main bedroom also features a walk-in cupboard and en-suite bathrooms, making it incredibly magazine ready. This room is also surrounded by glass windows that allow you to take in the gorgeous view of the property. The two additional bedrooms have ample cupboard space and wooden floorboards and are connected to another full bathroom. There is also space for a fourth bedroom or study/home office to be added to the mix.

Downstairs, it's all about the open plan living that we love, where a family room/living room, dining room and super modern kitchen flow seamlessly onto one another. The kitchen features Caesar stone counter tops and two-tone high gloss designer cupboards, a large pantry and plenty of space for appliances and decorative touches. There's also an extra study room downstairs which could also be used as a bedroom for guests—this space is open to versatility and the requirements of the individuals that will move in. Downstairs you will also find another bathroom, with a beautifully unique style.

The living area is tiled with glass porcelain meaning it's not only beautiful aesthetically but easy to clean—the cornerstone of modern living is combining style/looks with practicality, and this home is a perfect example of that. A stacker door will lead you to the outdoor area, where even more fun begins. The garden itself is actually one of the biggest in the Aspen Estate, and you'll find all the necessities for South African living, including a swimming pool, outdoor patio area, lawn and a built-in Braai. The front of the property is also topped off with a water feature that brings a simultaneously relaxing and energising mood to the space.