Michelle's stunning Johannesburg home

homify Magazine homify Magazine
homify Pool
Located in one of the most beautiful, prestigious estates of southern Johannesburg, this beautiful Aspen Hills home is designed with stunning attention to detail and a clear desire to create a space that is not only modern and stylish, but homely. 

Entering the home, you will walk through a double volume, high vaulted entrance hall and find yourself at the foot of a staircase lit by a chandelier—it's all class and style from the first impression in this home. Upstairs you'll find the sleeping area of the home, where things are a little quieter and more softly decorated. The home has a total of three large bedrooms, two of which are complete with private balconies. The main bedroom also features a walk-in cupboard and en-suite bathrooms, making it incredibly magazine ready. This room is also surrounded by glass windows that allow you to take in the gorgeous view of the property. The two additional bedrooms have ample cupboard space and wooden floorboards and are connected to another full bathroom. There is also space for a fourth bedroom or study/home office to be added to the mix. 

Downstairs, it's all about the open plan living that we love, where a family room/living room, dining room and super modern kitchen flow seamlessly onto one another. The kitchen features Caesar stone counter tops and two-tone high gloss designer cupboards, a large pantry and plenty of space for appliances and decorative touches. There's also an extra study room downstairs which could also be used as a bedroom for guests—this space is open to versatility and the requirements of the individuals that will move in. Downstairs you will also find another bathroom, with a beautifully unique style. 

The living area is tiled with glass porcelain meaning it's not only beautiful aesthetically but easy to clean—the cornerstone of modern living is combining style/looks with practicality, and this home is a perfect example of that. A stacker door will lead you to the outdoor area, where even more fun begins. The garden itself is actually one of the biggest in the Aspen Estate, and you'll find all the necessities for South African living, including a swimming pool, outdoor patio area, lawn and a built-in Braai. The front of the property is also topped off with a water feature that brings a simultaneously relaxing and energising mood to the space. 

1. The gorgeous entrance and front garden make an impact from the first glance.

Garden/Entrance homify Modern Garden
homify

Garden/Entrance

homify
homify
homify

2. White-glazed porcelain tiles flow throughout the living and dining space.

Living and dinging room homify Modern dining room White living,dining
homify

Living and dinging room

homify
homify
homify

3. This bedroom is cosy and welcoming, with a balcony and ample wardrobe space.

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

4. The second bedroom is also complete with large windows that allow for a beautiful view of the property.

Bedroom 2 homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom 2

homify
homify
homify

5. This bathroom is not only practical but absolutely stunning, with the attention to detail and selection of items really making it pop.

Bathroom 1 homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom 1

homify
homify
homify

6. The second bathroom is all business, but has achieved its purpose with beauty.

Bathroom 2 homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom 2

homify
homify
homify

7. The master bedroom is a truly stunning achievement in terms of style, design and location.

Bedroom 3 homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom 3

homify
homify
homify

8. Another look at the dining room shows a beautiful connection between modern and classic styles.

Dining Room 2 homify Modern dining room
homify

Dining Room 2

homify
homify
homify

9. The kitchen is bit, spacious and effortlessly modern and of course, complete with a kitchen island.

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

10. Another of the bathrooms shows a more classic/regal approach to the modern style, evoking a sense of luxury.

Bathroom 4 homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom 4

homify
homify
homify

11. Now we take a peak outside, where we can see how large and sprawling the knock-out property is… and that there's also a pool!

Swimming pool homify Pool
homify

Swimming pool

homify
homify
homify

12. Back inside and we're taking a look at the open-plan living and dining space from another angle, where the extent of the spaciousness is visually accentuated.

Living Room 2 homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room 2

homify
homify
homify

13. Another peek at one of the bathrooms proves yet again that simple but practical design is the way to go.

Bathroom 5 homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom 5

homify
homify
homify

14. This balcony is spacious enough for a table setting and some decoration, but not so big that it will seem empty. Perfect!

Deck 1 homify Patios
homify

Deck 1

homify
homify
homify

15. The patio area downstairs, complete with a built-in braai flows onto the indoor dining area making is the ultimate entertainment or relaxation space.

Patio 1 homify Patios
homify

Patio 1

homify
homify
homify

16. From this angle we can see that the patio extends onto the lawn, which is very large considering that there's a pool just around the corner.

Patio 2 homify Patios
homify

Patio 2

homify
homify
homify

17. Tracking back to the bedrooms, this angle gives us a better look at the wardrobe set up, which makes excellent use of vertical space while remaining refined and modern in appearance.

Bedroom and wardrobe homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom and wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

18. Spinning the camera around on the master bedroom we are given a better understanding of how large it is!

Another bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Another bedroom

homify
homify
homify

19. This bathroom is our favourite one in this house, because it presents a beautiful sense of personality with a touch of unique feeling.

Bathroom 5 homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom 5

homify
homify
homify

20. Looking out from the kitchen onto the living and dining spaces demonstrates the size and flow yet again, but also allows us to see the on-point pendant lights.

Kitchen 2 homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchen 2

homify
homify
homify

21. Whether you want to use it as an office, an additional bedroom or both—this room offers extra space and comfort.

Bedroom 6 homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom 6

homify
homify
homify

22. A look at how the dining, kitchen and patio connect with one another.

Living Room 2 homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room 2

homify
homify
homify

23. A closer look at the living area, which is defined by the luxurious corner/L-shape sofa.

Living Room 3 homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room 3

homify
homify
homify

24. We finish up with another look at the outside area, and we are just smitten with this entire property!

Pool/Garden homify Pool
homify

Pool/Garden

homify
homify
homify
