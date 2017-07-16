​7 ways to give your bathroom a magazine look

Fun fact: The bathroom is the second most expensive room to renovate in the entire house (succeeded by kitchens). Thus, it comes as no surprise that the average bathroom budget does not, unfortunately, make provision for marble tiles, a decadent claw-foot tub or a rain showerhead.

But don’t despair, for there are still quite a few easier (and more pocket-friendly) ways in which you can give your bathroom a luxurious look.

Let’s start by scrolling down…