​7 ways to give your bathroom a magazine look

Fun fact: The bathroom is the second most expensive room to renovate in the entire house (succeeded by kitchens). Thus, it comes as no surprise that the average bathroom budget does not, unfortunately, make provision for marble tiles, a decadent claw-foot tub or a rain showerhead.
But don’t despair, for there are still quite a few easier (and more pocket-friendly) ways in which you can give your bathroom a luxurious look.
It’s quite sad that the majority of us pick up contractor-grade mirrors that, style-wise, don’t fit in with out bathroom designs at all.
Opting for a mirror with a little more personality, and getting clever with storage rather than resorting to that done-to-death medicine cabinet, will help elevate your space to something far more elegant.
Flea markets and discount shops can still offer up some eye-catching designs – all you have to do is look!
Who said wallpaper is only meant for outdated bedrooms? It can look oh-so fabulous in your high-end bathroom as well!
Yes, it might not be as cheap as a new potted plant, but it is a bargain compared to paying a contractor to install new, sleek wall tiling.
Know what else you can do if wallpaper is not your thing? Treat those bathroom walls to some high-gloss paint, which not only makes a visual impact, but is also very easy to wipe down come cleaning time.
Your bathroom sets the tone for each day – it is where you brush teeth, apply makeup, and attempt to get that hair looking the way you want it to, and the way you see your appearance can definitely affect how you feel about yourself.
So, ditch the garishly bright fluorescent bulbs and opt for soft and indirect lamps and sconces. And never forget the impact that a nice window with lots of natural light can have.
Even the most stunning bathroom will look horrid if it’s in a constant state of clutter. And there’s nothing worse than walking into a bathroom and finding linens tossed on the floor.
Treat yourself to a small hand towel ring right by the sink, where it’s needed; install a hook for your bathrobe; and commit to a rod or two for your bath towels. These simple additions, although virtually unnoticeable to the average guest, can make a radical impact on the room’s overall appearance.
The toilet is not the only seating space your bathroom needs to provide. Whether it’s a simple garden stool, an elegant ottoman or an ornately carved armchair, try and see if you can squeeze in a seating spot to up your bathroom’s luxury factor.
Besides, sitting on the toilet while doing a pedicure is just so over!
While you’re picking up those linens off the floor, be sure to grab that tired-looking bath mat and toss it out. And our recommended replacement? A Turkish or Persian rug!
The tufted wool rugs are soft underfoot and the perfect substitute for a bath mat. And let’s not forget those beautiful patterns and colours that only get better as they fade, which can add so much character and cleverness to your bathroom.
