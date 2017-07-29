Your browser is out-of-date.

13 perfect small living room layouts

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Le Recolte Retirement Village, Modo Modo Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

What would your ideal living room include? Comfortable seating, a coffee table and perhaps the TV. But, if your living room is petite, your layout and design should be a lot smarter and better thought out. In this feature, the homify team have highlighted 13 awesome small living rooms that are fashionable and easy to recreate. Let's take a look at these great tips and tricks for inspiration.

1. Divide space

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room
Full Circle Design

Southdowns

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Designate areas with a lovely lattice room divider.

2. Cosy hues

Living Room Tru Interiors Modern living room
Tru Interiors

Living Room

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Creams, beiges and a bit of black enhances a luxurious atmosphere.

3. Quaint space

TV Room - After Turquoise Built in Storage,Display cabinet
Turquoise

TV Room—After

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

Save space by mounting the TV to a wall and incorporate extra storage for all those appliances and even some bookshelves.

4. Arts

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

Include a pretty painting in your small living room for a decor that exudes charisma.

5. Lighting

Hyde Park Elegance, Generation Generation Living room Brown
Generation

Hyde Park Elegance

Generation
Generation
Generation

If you're lucky enough to have a sun-facing living room, then let the light shine through and warm the space.

6. Minimalism

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

Choose a minimalist storage unit in your tiny living room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Comfy sofa

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Living room Floating wall unit,Coffee table decor,Sofa,Lounge
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A comfortable sofa needs a simple coffee table, but don't forget to include pillows of perfection.

8. View

Le Recolte Retirement Village, Modo Modo Modern living room
Modo

Le Recolte Retirement Village

Modo
Modo
Modo

An evolving view is an awesome accompaniment for a living room of any size.

9. Pop of colour

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern living room Wood Yellow
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

House Serengeti

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

A touch of vibrant colour is excellent for detail.

10. Modern and chic design

Lodge Gregory homify Modern living room open plan living,kitchen,clear storey windows,cemcrete
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

Simple neutral colour sofas with some accent features will keep the design fresh.

11. Patterned pillows

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Living room Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

How about some patterned pillows to keep your living room interesting?

12. Transparent coffee table

SANTE FE CRESCENT, Covet Design Covet Design Modern living room
Covet Design

SANTE FE CRESCENT

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Or be ultra-sophisticated with a transparent coffee table in your minimalist inspired interior.

13. Open plan

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our final living room forms part of a fabulous open plan design, a sensational decor idea for a small home that is big on personality and character. Still not satisfied with living room decor, design and ideas? Well, there's more where this came from, visit 7 ideas for living rooms with dividers for more helpful hints.

Do you have a perfect living room idea?

