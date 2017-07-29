13 perfect small living room layouts

What would your ideal living room include? Comfortable seating, a coffee table and perhaps the TV. But, if your living room is petite, your layout and design should be a lot smarter and better thought out. In this feature, the homify team have highlighted 13 awesome small living rooms that are fashionable and easy to recreate. Let's take a look at these great tips and tricks for inspiration.
Designate areas with a lovely lattice room divider.
Creams, beiges and a bit of black enhances a luxurious atmosphere.
Save space by mounting the TV to a wall and incorporate extra storage for all those appliances and even some bookshelves.
Include a pretty painting in your small living room for a decor that exudes charisma.
If you're lucky enough to have a sun-facing living room, then let the light shine through and warm the space.
Choose a minimalist storage unit in your tiny living room.
A comfortable sofa needs a simple coffee table, but don't forget to include pillows of perfection.
An evolving view is an awesome accompaniment for a living room of any size.
A touch of vibrant colour is excellent for detail.
Simple neutral colour sofas with some accent features will keep the design fresh.
How about some patterned pillows to keep your living room interesting?
Or be ultra-sophisticated with a transparent coffee table in your minimalist inspired interior.
Our final living room forms part of a fabulous open plan design, a sensational decor idea for a small home that is big on personality and character. Still not satisfied with living room decor, design and ideas? Well, there's more where this came from, visit 7 ideas for living rooms with dividers for more helpful hints.