10 places to never hide your money

We've all been there, you've planned a holiday and now have some extra cash on hand or you're old-fashioned and value hard earned cash instead of the credit card in your wallet. Either way, you now need to store that money in a safe secure place when you head out for the day. In this homify feature, we look at 10 places that you should never hide your money. These helpful hints and tips will guide your secret cash stash, so let's take a look!