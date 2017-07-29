Your browser is out-of-date.

10 places to never hide your money

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
Loading admin actions …

We've all been there, you've planned a holiday and now have some extra cash on hand or you're old-fashioned and value hard earned cash instead of the credit card in your wallet. Either way, you now need to store that money in a safe secure place when you head out for the day. In this homify feature, we look at 10 places that you should never hide your money. These helpful hints and tips will guide your secret cash stash, so let's take a look!

1. Invest in the safe

Safe opening project. Locksmiths Johannesburg
Locksmiths Johannesburg

Safe opening project.

Locksmiths Johannesburg
Locksmiths Johannesburg
Locksmiths Johannesburg

One of the most important things to have in your home is a quality safe. You can store everything from money and jewellery in a safe, keeping your valuables out of sight.

2. Under the bed

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Unless you're a grandma, hiding cash under the bed is a bad idea.

3. Pedestal

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Another bad idea is to store your cash in your pedestal, dressing table or bed side table.

4. Chest

Main Bedroom Natalie Bulwer Interiors Classic style bedroom Blue chairs,blue,chinese,screen
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Main Bedroom

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

That storage chest in the living room is great for extra bed linen, not your money.

5. In the cupboard

Bedroom 4 Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Bedroom,Grey,Throw,Transitional
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom 4

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Your cupboards are for clothing and storing anything else here would just be irresponsible.

6. The freezer

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Some people are creative enough to hide their money in a kitchen appliance. The problem with hiding it in the freezer, is that you may not find it when you're looking or it might smell like onions.

7. The attic

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Criminals are smarter than you think, and if you have an attic, it may not be the ideal spot for cash storage either.

8. Wallet

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Walking around with a large sum of cash is a terrible idea too. Place your money in a safe place as soon as you come home.

9. In the garden

JARDINES, FERNANDA GASTELUM FERNANDA GASTELUM Minimalist style garden
FERNANDA GASTELUM

FERNANDA GASTELUM
FERNANDA GASTELUM
FERNANDA GASTELUM

Someone might see your burying your hard-earned wealth here and it may disappear right under your nose. Your trusty dog might dig it up and hide it somewhere else.

10. Behind a frame

Polanco Penthouse, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern living room
Gantous Arquitectos

Polanco Penthouse

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

Another vintage stash spot for cash is behind a picture frame or work of art. Here's How to waterproof your home

Do you have a safe?

