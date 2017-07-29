10 places to never hide your money

We've all been there, you've planned a holiday and now have some extra cash on hand or you're old-fashioned and value hard earned cash instead of the credit card in your wallet. Either way, you now need to store that money in a safe secure place when you head out for the day. In this homify feature, we look at 10 places that you should never hide your money. These helpful hints and tips will guide your secret cash stash, so let's take a look!
One of the most important things to have in your home is a quality safe. You can store everything from money and jewellery in a safe, keeping your valuables out of sight.
Unless you're a grandma, hiding cash under the bed is a bad idea.
Another bad idea is to store your cash in your pedestal, dressing table or bed side table.
That storage chest in the living room is great for extra bed linen, not your money.
Your cupboards are for clothing and storing anything else here would just be irresponsible.
Some people are creative enough to hide their money in a kitchen appliance. The problem with hiding it in the freezer, is that you may not find it when you're looking or it might smell like onions.
Criminals are smarter than you think, and if you have an attic, it may not be the ideal spot for cash storage either.
Walking around with a large sum of cash is a terrible idea too. Place your money in a safe place as soon as you come home.
Someone might see your burying your hard-earned wealth here and it may disappear right under your nose. Your trusty dog might dig it up and hide it somewhere else.
Another vintage stash spot for cash is behind a picture frame or work of art. Here's How to waterproof your home