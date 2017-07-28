Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 pictures of beautiful kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve, Karel Keuler Architects Karel Keuler Architects Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

A beautiful kitchen doesn't need expensive fixtures, fittings and appliances. In fact, it can be a lot easier than you think to decorate a home and design a sensational kitchen that suits your requirements. These 11 pictures are perfect enough for any space, regardless of size, location and even style. Be inspired by some brilliant ideas with help from the team at homify!

1. Wooden counter

Oranjezicht House #01, Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors

Oranjezicht House #01

Kunst Architecture & Interiors
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors
Kunst Architecture & Interiors

A wooden counter is ideal for its durability and contemporary design that stands the test of time.

2. Easy layout

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

If you're lucky enough to have a spacious kitchen, then this easy layout that maximises storage is the perfect choice. Include a simple informal dining area and meals on the fly will be a breeze too.

3. Rustic

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

A large brick counter adds a lovely rustic element into your kitchen design.

4. Elegant

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Or go for an elegant ambiance with sultry lighting and splendid, rich hues.

5. Sunshine

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

It's amazing what stunning sunshine and fresh air can do for your interior, but that doesn't mean the kitchen should be forgotten, especially if there's a brilliant view to admire.

6. All-white

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Choose all-white cabinets and chairs for that Scandinavian style that is trendy too.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Chic lighting

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Illumination is vital throughout the home, but the kitchen needs a little extra… think romance and eclectic detail to enhance your space.

8. Vintage

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Kitchen
Gallagher Lourens Architects

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

Incorporate a pretty bench for that awesome vintage inspired decor.

9. Modern and upmarket

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern kitchen
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

An industrial inspired kitchen could just be a fantastic choice for your modern home in the city.

10. Darker hues

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern kitchen
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

A gorgeous kitchen doesn't mean you need to stick to certain colours of the spectrum, choose a darker hue and your kitchen will be unique and even daring for some.

11. Open plan

Holiday Let apartments, Nailed it Projects Nailed it Projects Modern kitchen
Nailed it Projects

Holiday Let apartments

Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects

A small home means you need to dedicate space for everything from the kitchen to the dining area and even living room. This layout is simply fantastic. Here's how to Get the right kitchen bench for your budget

Amazing contemporary living in Pretoria
Which kitchen would you choose?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks