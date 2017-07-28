11 pictures of beautiful kitchens

A beautiful kitchen doesn't need expensive fixtures, fittings and appliances. In fact, it can be a lot easier than you think to decorate a home and design a sensational kitchen that suits your requirements. These 11 pictures are perfect enough for any space, regardless of size, location and even style. Be inspired by some brilliant ideas with help from the team at homify!
A wooden counter is ideal for its durability and contemporary design that stands the test of time.
If you're lucky enough to have a spacious kitchen, then this easy layout that maximises storage is the perfect choice. Include a simple informal dining area and meals on the fly will be a breeze too.
A large brick counter adds a lovely rustic element into your kitchen design.
Or go for an elegant ambiance with sultry lighting and splendid, rich hues.
It's amazing what stunning sunshine and fresh air can do for your interior, but that doesn't mean the kitchen should be forgotten, especially if there's a brilliant view to admire.
Choose all-white cabinets and chairs for that Scandinavian style that is trendy too.
Illumination is vital throughout the home, but the kitchen needs a little extra… think romance and eclectic detail to enhance your space.
Incorporate a pretty bench for that awesome vintage inspired decor.
An industrial inspired kitchen could just be a fantastic choice for your modern home in the city.
A gorgeous kitchen doesn't mean you need to stick to certain colours of the spectrum, choose a darker hue and your kitchen will be unique and even daring for some.
A small home means you need to dedicate space for everything from the kitchen to the dining area and even living room. This layout is simply fantastic. Here's how to Get the right kitchen bench for your budget