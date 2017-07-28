Your browser is out-of-date.

Amazing contemporary living in Pretoria

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Marwah_33, Ahmed Akoob Architects Ahmed Akoob Architects Modern living room
Wouldn't you love to live in a home that is the epitome of sleek and stylish? Well, in this homify 360 feature, we visit a sensational modern house in Pretoria, which is unbelievably sophisticated and attractive. Definitely an eye-catching sight on this South African street. Have a look at this brilliant design idea from inside out for inspiration and consider which aspects you'd like to recreate in your own home.

Exterior elegance

Marwah_33, Ahmed Akoob Architects Ahmed Akoob Architects Modern houses
A spacious home with a beautiful colour scheme, neutral design yet cool and contemporary layout is perfect for a modern homeowner. This architectural marvel will ensure that your guests and passers-by will always be amazed by the wonderful detail that creates an inviting charm and brilliant character. 

Welcoming and cosy

Marwah_33, Ahmed Akoob Architects Ahmed Akoob Architects Modern living room
The interior boasts an incredible living room that is spacious and sophisticated, with a fireplace that enhances a welcoming, cosy atmosphere. It opens out onto a pretty courtyard with a delightful dining area in sight too. The design is open and pleasant, while the green component adds a nature loving effect.

At dusk

Marwah_33, Ahmed Akoob Architects Ahmed Akoob Architects Modern houses
The beautiful design of this home is enhanced by the placement of fantastic illumination. A home with this much style is classic, and looks even more fascinating at dusk. Need some more inspiration for a South African home? Have a look at Delightful dwelling in the Drakensberg

What is your South African home must-have?

