7 tips for cleaning your carpet

Everyone adores a carpet, it's soft, is available in a variety of colours and styles to match your unique décor, and not too difficult to maintain. However, carpets tend to get dirty rather quickly, just like any surface in a high-traffic home. The easiest way to clean a carpet maintenance is by vacuuming it regularly. In this homify feature, we look at 7 awesome tips to clean your carpet and get your home looking perfect throughout the year.
Before you begin with a deep clean on your carpets, ensure that you know the type of material you're dealing with and the best natural cleaning method. This should be done at least twice a year, create a solution with salt, borax, white vinegar, and baking soda, and use a steam cleaner.
Alternatively, opt for carpet soap that can be left to soak in and remove the dirt and grime from the fibres. An option such as this is probably best during summer as the carpets will dry easier.
Stains that have soaked in can really deteriorate your carpet quickly. Ensure carpet stains are removed as soon as you see them to ensure a fresh and stylish home, use a stain remover to get rid of any spills and grime in the bedroom.
If you're a stickler for a tidy home, then vacuum those carpets every few days. This will get rid of dust and dirt and you won't have to clean your carpets through other methods that often.
Place a shoe rack at the entrance to your home and make your interior a no shoes zone. Your carpets will thank you!
There's nothing wrong with contacting a professional to get your carpets perfectly clean, especially if you don't have the time to waste on these DIY projects.
Small rugs are easier to clean than a full carpet, as they can be moved outside. So if you love the warmth of a carpet without the inconvenience, then smaller rugs are an awesome alternative.