7 tips for cleaning your carpet

Everyone adores a carpet, it's soft, is available in a variety of colours and styles to match your unique décor, and not too difficult to maintain. However, carpets tend to get dirty rather quickly, just like any surface in a high-traffic home. The easiest way to clean a carpet maintenance is by vacuuming it regularly. In this homify feature, we look at 7 awesome tips to clean your carpet and get your home looking perfect throughout the year.