​The small and stylish little Muji holiday house

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we thought we’d give our hardworking designers and architects of South Africa a break and take a look at a design across the waters – a cute, tiny and oh-so memorable little pre-fabricated home conjured up by Muji, the well-known Japanese household retail brand.

Taking inspiration from its products' balanced and natural design, this tiny house brings us a simple beauty perfect for the minimalist-conscious among us, as well as those of us searching for a cute little vacation home without overly decorated bells and whistles taking up unnecessary space.