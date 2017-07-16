​The small and stylish little Muji holiday house

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we thought we’d give our hardworking designers and architects of South Africa a break and take a look at a design across the waters – a cute, tiny and oh-so memorable little pre-fabricated home conjured up by Muji, the well-known Japanese household retail brand.
Taking inspiration from its products' balanced and natural design, this tiny house brings us a simple beauty perfect for the minimalist-conscious among us, as well as those of us searching for a cute little vacation home without overly decorated bells and whistles taking up unnecessary space.
Remember what we said about vacation home? Well, how does this perfect little spot between lush rolling hills and the ocean sound?
Look! It even comes with a small terrace where the homeowner can sit and relax while taking in the view.
Now we really don’t need to work hard selling this view to you, right? It’s clear as day that this Muji house has picked a dream location, facing the sea, which is buffered by a vast carpet of dewy, green grass.
For such a tiny structure, this house sure has a large sliding glass door, which also allows that picture-perfect view to seep indoors, of course.
Shall we see what the inside spaces have to offer?
Let’s face it: this little house is, well, little, which means no room for any unnecessary decorations or furniture inside. What we get instead is the bare basics: a tall floor lamp, a bed decorated in clean white and beige linen, a patterned rug, a black-steel fireplace, you get the picture.
Yes, we know this is not everybody’s idea of a getaway spot, but for those who wish to leave the hustle and bustle of everyday life behind (including technology and, well, people), this could be pure heaven!
We close off our discovery with this magnificent image of the house glowing like a hot little ember while dusk settles in around it. What a romantic and relaxing ambience, almost like watching a solitary little fire.
If only everything in life could be this simple, right?
Check out these 10 prefab houses to die for.