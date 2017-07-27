Your browser is out-of-date.

12 practical storage solutions for South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
Loading admin actions …

Storage, tidiness and organised decor is important in any home. These 12 storage solutions are stylish yet practical enough for any space, regardless of the location. From the living room to the kitchen, and even the bedroom and bathroom, it's important to consider the best spot for secure and elegant features that fit your space. Let's take a look at these functional solutions in the South African home for inspiration.

1. Fit the office

Built in Kitchen Turquoise Modern kitchen Timber cabinets,Marble work area,kitchen lighting
Turquoise

Built in Kitchen

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

You don't need a separate room for your office, build it into your kitchen or living room area, but don't skimp on lighting.

2. Shelves

Living Room - After Turquoise
Turquoise

Living Room—After

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

Shelves are great for anything from ornaments and objects to the book collection you've amassed over the years.

3. Niches

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Decorate your walls with sleek and sophisticated niches and you'll instantly have space for all your toiletries and luxurious bath products.

4. For the bottles

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

Don't have a cellar? No sweat! Include bottle storage space in your kitchen counter and you'll never have to worry about being out of stock.

5. Appliances

Orange and Silver Niemann Kitchen with Cesar Stone Work Tops., Expert Kitchens and Interiors Expert Kitchens and Interiors Modern kitchen
Expert Kitchens and Interiors

Orange and Silver Niemann Kitchen with Cesar Stone Work Tops.

Expert Kitchens and Interiors
Expert Kitchens and Interiors
Expert Kitchens and Interiors

Upgrading your kitchen means creating space for all those appliances, from the dishwasher to the fridge.

6. Foot of the bed

Grey-scale Luxury Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Grey-scale Luxury

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Thinking of how to maximise storage in the bedroom? Well, a storage ottoman will solve that problem easily and efficiently.

7. Classic cupboard

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

Store your gaming devices and extra appliances in a sleek minimalist cupboard.

8. Attic

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Study/office
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

How about converting the unused attic into a fancy yet functional office? It will be worthwhile to keep your home neat and tidy, while having a safe space to work.

9. Closet

closet suíte master - vermelho, preto, branco, cinza e bege Mariana Von Kruger Modern dressing room
Mariana Von Kruger

closet suíte master—vermelho, preto, branco, cinza e bege

Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger

Extend your bedroom with a stunning walk-in closet and you'll never have an excuse to not buy those gorgeous shoes again.

10. Under the stairs

Staircase cupboard SCD Group Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Wood effect staircase cupboard
SCD Group

Staircase cupboard

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

Simple shelving beneath your stairs could be the ideal linen storage space.

11. Dressing table

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A dressing table is essential to keep all your jewellery and skincare products organised and orderly.

12. Fire wood

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Where to store firewood in your living room is always an issue, it may just look ugly and untidy. But, here's an untidy that adds a rustic effect to your decor too. Here are 9 cool ways to add some colour to your home

Which practical storage idea suits your home?

