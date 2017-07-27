12 practical storage solutions for South African homes

Storage, tidiness and organised decor is important in any home. These 12 storage solutions are stylish yet practical enough for any space, regardless of the location. From the living room to the kitchen, and even the bedroom and bathroom, it's important to consider the best spot for secure and elegant features that fit your space. Let's take a look at these functional solutions in the South African home for inspiration.
You don't need a separate room for your office, build it into your kitchen or living room area, but don't skimp on lighting.
Shelves are great for anything from ornaments and objects to the book collection you've amassed over the years.
Decorate your walls with sleek and sophisticated niches and you'll instantly have space for all your toiletries and luxurious bath products.
Don't have a cellar? No sweat! Include bottle storage space in your kitchen counter and you'll never have to worry about being out of stock.
Upgrading your kitchen means creating space for all those appliances, from the dishwasher to the fridge.
Thinking of how to maximise storage in the bedroom? Well, a storage ottoman will solve that problem easily and efficiently.
Store your gaming devices and extra appliances in a sleek minimalist cupboard.
How about converting the unused attic into a fancy yet functional office? It will be worthwhile to keep your home neat and tidy, while having a safe space to work.
Extend your bedroom with a stunning walk-in closet and you'll never have an excuse to not buy those gorgeous shoes again.
Simple shelving beneath your stairs could be the ideal linen storage space.
A dressing table is essential to keep all your jewellery and skincare products organised and orderly.
Where to store firewood in your living room is always an issue, it may just look ugly and untidy. But, here's an untidy that adds a rustic effect to your decor too.