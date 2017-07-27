Lavish South African estate upgrade

Living on an upmarket estate in South Africa is fast becoming an alternative, especially when you consider the peace of mind, security, stylish design and community living. In this homify feature, we visit a house that underwent a brilliant upgrade in detail and contemporary layout, creating a space that is conducive to elegance and modernity instead. Let's take a look at pretty pictures for ideas to inspire.
The first image we view is a rendered idea of the end result, but that doesn't mean it isn't awesome already. It's a home that allows for maximum sunshine and fresh air, decorated with pretty greener tall trees and a tropical inspired design. The home no doubt has a love for light and nature, and the end result will be nothing short of stunning.
The construction teams are well at work to get this house looking as great as the image, and it's starting to take shape.
A house with this much light shining from the inside is ideal for a comfortable and elegant design. The end result is breathtaking and sophisticated! Who wouldn't want to enjoy the company of loved ones as you welcome and entertain from this gorgeous patio or simply admire the view of nature from the extraordinary interior. Here's The smart renovation of a Pretoria home for more ideas.