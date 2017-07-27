6 smart ways to keep your house safe from burglars

Protecting and securing your home, family and belongings against burglars is essential, especially during the current economic and political climate in South Africa. In this homify feature, we look at 6 smart tips and tricks to safeguard your personal space from harmful characters and creeping opportunists. Let's take a look at these awesome hints to improve the security of your house.
An old fashioned approach to security has to be strong and sturdy burglar bars. It's important to contact a professional to get the perfect option to suit your home regardless of its style. There's definitely an option for any home out there, just research your needs.
Create a safer home with an automatic security gate at the edge of your driveway. This is essential for access control and will come in handy during the rainy season, when the last thing you want to do is run outside in the rain to open the gate.
More than one lock on your door is a deterrent instead of a cure. The burglars will spend time trying to pick the few locks on your front door and might change their minds after all.
An alarm system synced to your cellphone is essential in the modern age. Remember to include motion sensors for your perimeter in your security upgrade.
Double check that your windows are closed every time you leave home. Doing so will curb any unwanted surprises from criminals who happen to find an open window into your home as an easy access point.
If you live in an affluent neighbourhood, you can hire a private security company to patrol the streets, or if it's not in the budget, you may just have to get a group together and take turns doing the patrolling yourselves.