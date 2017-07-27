Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 smart ways to keep your house safe from burglars

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify
Loading admin actions …

Protecting and securing your home, family and belongings against burglars is essential, especially during the current economic and political climate in South Africa. In this homify feature, we look at 6 smart tips and tricks to safeguard your personal space from harmful characters and creeping opportunists. Let's take a look at these awesome hints to improve the security of your house.

1. Sturdy burglar bars

Durable Burglar Bars Cape Town Security Gates
Cape Town Security Gates

Durable Burglar Bars

Cape Town Security Gates
Cape Town Security Gates
Cape Town Security Gates

An old fashioned approach to security has to be strong and sturdy burglar bars. It's important to contact a professional to get the perfect option to suit your home regardless of its style. There's definitely an option for any home out there, just research your needs.

2. An automatic gate

Security Gate Automation Cape Town Security Gates
Cape Town Security Gates

Security Gate Automation

Cape Town Security Gates
Cape Town Security Gates
Cape Town Security Gates

Create a safer home with an automatic security gate at the edge of your driveway. This is essential for access control and will come in handy during the rainy season, when the last thing you want to do is run outside in the rain to open the gate.

3. Double the locks

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

More than one lock on your door is a deterrent instead of a cure. The burglars will spend time trying to pick the few locks on your front door and might change their minds after all.

4. Alarm system

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

An alarm system synced to your cellphone is essential in the modern age. Remember to include motion sensors for your perimeter in your security upgrade.

5. Close all the windows

Cobertura Almirante Guillobel, Cerejeira Agência de Arquitetura Cerejeira Agência de Arquitetura Modern living room
Cerejeira Agência de Arquitetura

Cerejeira Agência de Arquitetura
Cerejeira Agência de Arquitetura
Cerejeira Agência de Arquitetura

Double check that your windows are closed every time you leave home. Doing so will curb any unwanted surprises from criminals who happen to find an open window into your home as an easy access point.

6. Create a neighbourhood watch group

Luxury Style Suburban Mansion Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style houses
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Luxury Style Suburban Mansion

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

If you live in an affluent neighbourhood, you can hire a private security company to patrol the streets, or if it's not in the budget, you may just have to get a group together and take turns doing the patrolling yourselves. Here's a DIY: How to paint your house yourself

7 pictures of beautiful bathrooms
How do you keep your home safe and secure?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks