7 pictures of beautiful bathrooms

Have you thought about your must-have features in a beautiful bathroom? Whether it be modern fixtures, dramatic colours or even textured design? In this homify feature, we visit 7 glorious bathrooms for tips and tricks that will enhance your own upgrade, even if your home is pretty petite. Let's take a look at some of these awesome bathrooms for brilliant ideas.
A double sink is always an amazing addition to a spacious bathroom, and what's even better is that there's no more fighting for mirror space before you head out to work.
Unbelievable sunshine and fresh air will get you feeling refreshed and revitalised every morning. Who wouldn't want to enjoy a sensational panoramic view while they soak in the tub?
Storage is important in a bathroom to keep your counters clean, tidy and uncluttered. These drawers are handy enough for everything from toiletries to towels.
If you're lucky enough to have fantastic space on your side, then this brilliant bathroom layout with gorgeous lighting is key too. Consider a rain shower while you're at it, you won't be sorry.
Oval shaped mirrors and a neutral colour scheme with fantastic mosaic tiles makes this bathroom an awesome retro revival.
You cannot go wrong with LED lighting behind your mirrors, this will ensure that makeup application is easy and efficient. Include some matching hand soap and lotion and include hotel inspired detail to get your bathroom even more comfortable.
The butchers block tiles in this bathroom along with the monochrome industrial design makes this decor option for a sophisticated house. You may want to think about these 7 simple but beautiful South African bathrooms for design inspiration.