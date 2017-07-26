Your browser is out-of-date.

7 pictures of beautiful bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Have you thought about your must-have features in a beautiful bathroom? Whether it be modern fixtures, dramatic colours or even textured design? In this homify feature, we visit 7 glorious bathrooms for tips and tricks that will enhance your own upgrade, even if your home is pretty petite. Let's take a look at some of these awesome bathrooms for brilliant ideas.

1. For the couple

Main en-suite
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A double sink is always an amazing addition to a spacious bathroom, and what's even better is that there's no more fighting for mirror space before you head out to work.

2. Brimming with light

TREE HOUSE
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Unbelievable sunshine and fresh air will get you feeling refreshed and revitalised every morning. Who wouldn't want to enjoy a sensational panoramic view while they soak in the tub?

3. Simple storage

Main en-suite
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Storage is important in a bathroom to keep your counters clean, tidy and uncluttered. These drawers are handy enough for everything from toiletries to towels.

4. Absolute elegance

Residence Calaca
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

If you're lucky enough to have fantastic space on your side, then this brilliant bathroom layout with gorgeous lighting is key too. Consider a rain shower while you're at it, you won't be sorry.

5. Retro revival

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Oval shaped mirrors and a neutral colour scheme with fantastic mosaic tiles makes this bathroom an awesome retro revival.

6. Sleek LEDs

Apex Building - Penthouse
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

You cannot go wrong with LED lighting behind your mirrors, this will ensure that makeup application is easy and efficient. Include some matching hand soap and lotion and include hotel inspired detail to get your bathroom even more comfortable.

7. Industrial features

Modern colonial London home
Kim H Interior Design

Modern colonial London home

Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design

The butchers block tiles in this bathroom along with the monochrome industrial design makes this decor option for a sophisticated house. You may want to think about these 7 simple but beautiful South African bathrooms for design inspiration.

How have you designed your bathroom?

