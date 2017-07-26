9 smart layouts for small living rooms

The living room is a space to relax, enjoy conversation and even entertain, which is why the layout of a small living room is important. These 9 living room layouts will simply maximise your space, ensuring that your home remains neat and tidy. If you aren't sure how smart your small living room can be, then have a look at this homify feature for helpful hints and tips.
Opt for less is more in the form of furniture, especially in your small living room. The last thing you want is a room filled with sofas, chairs and tables.
Don't compromise on quality, go for a sturdy leather sofa and views of the garden.
Lighter hues and neutral accents are essential in a small space.
Contemporary furniture in light tones along with natural illumination is a superb fit for a dynamic homeowner. This living room even has space for a cosy fireplace.
If you'd like to include a pop of colour into the living room, then an artistic element for your walls is a must! Choose a gallery like atmosphere and incorporate an image that represents something you adore.
A neutral colour sofa with pastel shades, is a fitting decor option for a simple home.
There's nothing wrong with incorporating a colonial decor into your home, especially when it's paired with warm and creamy tones, comfortable furniture and this much natural light.
A fancy patterned rug may be the ideal decor trick for an open plan small living room, it designates spaces with cosy comfort. A lattice divider completes the layout in attractive style.
Our final modern living room has ample seating, enough for enjoying a movie with loved ones in the comfort of your own space. Here are 7 ideas for living rooms with dividers to inspire your home makeover.