New this week: 7 South African kitchens

Decorating and planning your kitchen is a tough job, but at homify, we aim to make that process easier and more efficient. These 7 stunning South African kitchens are inspirational, elegant and easy to incorporate in your own home, it's time to create a kitchen that is conducive to your requirements. Whether it be regular entertaining, cooking up a storm or just dinner for two. Let's see how these kitchens can assist with your decor decision making.
The colour combination of this kitchen is modern, while the layout is sophisticated and includes a simple an informal dining area. How would this idea fit into your home?
There's nothing more classic than an all-white kitchen and what makes this space even more perfect is that it will fit in with a small home or open plan layout.
For an ultra-sophisticated and modern home, go with a minimalist design, don't forget to incorporate brilliant illumination to enhance the layout.
Add a vibrant effect to your kitchen walls with this brilliant splashback.
Chandeliers, simple colours and luxurious elements decorate this eclectic kitchen wonderfully. Catch up on the latest news at breakfast or entertain your guest with those culinary endeavours.
This may be another all-white kitchen design, but it's an awesome choice if your space is limited. Include transparent plastic chairs and you'll have a kitchen complete with a modern informal seating area.
Our final kitchen is ultra-sophisticated and eye-catching. The choice of illumination, placement of the island and even glorious natural light enhances this home making it fit for a super busy contemporary family. Here are 18 stylish kitchen shelf ideas that are worth checking out!