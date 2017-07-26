New this week: 7 South African kitchens

Decorating and planning your kitchen is a tough job, but at homify, we aim to make that process easier and more efficient. These 7 stunning South African kitchens are inspirational, elegant and easy to incorporate in your own home, it's time to create a kitchen that is conducive to your requirements. Whether it be regular entertaining, cooking up a storm or just dinner for two. Let's see how these kitchens can assist with your decor decision making.