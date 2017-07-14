How to choose the perfect colour for your kitchen cabinets

Think about a kitchen with ceiling pendants above the island and undermount lights on the bottom side of the wall cabinets. The focus will be wherever the light is directed, usually the countertop. Track lighting works in the same fashion.

This differs from, say, a bedroom or living room where centre lighting, like a ceiling fan or wall sconces, illuminate the entire room.

Dark countertops benefit the most from direct overhead lighting. Light-coloured countertops will look best in settings where there are no direct overhead lights.

And when it comes to contrasting or matching cabinets, the choice depends on where you want the focus to be. The more things match, the less the eye is drawn to a specific point, which means contrasting materials are ideal if you want to pull the eye to either the countertop or the cabinets.