The family home you'll want to move into

Today’s homify 360° highlight takes us across the South African border (and quite a few others) all the way to Italy where Rome-based professionals Studio Crachi treat us to one of their prime projects: the final design of a modern residential villa that enjoys not only spacious layouts and a stunning interior style, but also breathtaking views of Lake Bracciano in Trevignano Romano.
Let’s start exploring this house that flaunts a not-too-shabby area layout of 320 m².
Pool party! But in all honesty, how could we not kick off our discovery here at the back of the house, for this particular spot provides so much potential in terms of relaxation, socialising, entertaining, etc?
And notice the subtle-yet-stunning façade of the house that flaunts not only a clean colour palette, but also a beautiful amount of textures and patterns (like the stone brick walls, curved roof shingles, wooden deck, etc.).
As mentioned, the house is located near Lake Bracciano, a lake of volcanic origin and one of the major lakes of Italy. Thus, why would this house not present a prime lookout spot (we, of course, mean the balcony) where the residents can relax with a drink of choice to make full use of that beautiful view?
Not too sleek, not too rustic – the inside spaces of the house give off a modern vibe without getting too glossy, as wood (in an assortment of neutral hues) dominates the material palette.
And how gorgeous is that U-shaped kitchen with a peninsula that clearly separates it from the living area in this open-plan space?
Thanks to generous windows and glass doors, the fabulous exteriors get to seep inside, joined by a healthy amount of sunlight, which means that gorgeous lake (and spacious yard) can be enjoyed from inside while cooking, dining and/or just lounging.
Shall we sneak a peek at some more images of this fantastic house?
Next up on our viewing list: See why This Umhlanga home is one sleek beauty!