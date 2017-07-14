The family home you'll want to move into

Today’s homify 360° highlight takes us across the South African border (and quite a few others) all the way to Italy where Rome-based professionals Studio Crachi treat us to one of their prime projects: the final design of a modern residential villa that enjoys not only spacious layouts and a stunning interior style, but also breathtaking views of Lake Bracciano in Trevignano Romano.

Let’s start exploring this house that flaunts a not-too-shabby area layout of 320 m².