​How to settle on the perfect home layout

Whether you live in a bachelor’s flat, a townhouse or a free-standing house with hectares of outdoor space to spare, the interior layout of your home will largely depend on your lifestyle. But don’t despair if you find that picking the perfect layout plan to be rather stressful – it can be, if you don’t have the right guide and ideas.
So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at 5 tips to help you decide on a layout plan that’s ideal for you and your family.
Open-plan layouts are not for everyone. There are various factors you must consider before grouping up spaces such as living rooms and kitchens, like family size.
Most families with young children prefer to have the private areas of the house (such as bathrooms and bedrooms) grouped together in one space. On the other hand, families with teenagers and young adults like to have the bedrooms separated from one another.
Consider these factors when house hunting!
A lot of home layouts are centred on entertaining and welcoming guests the second they walk through the front door. Think about homes where a wide foyer opens up onto an open-plan living- and dining room.
However, if your lifestyle is of the more private nature, you may opt for a formal living room adjacent to the front door. This will allow guests a place to immediately sit and feel comfortable while leaving the rest of your house private.
Many families opt for single-storey homes because of the quietness of no overhead foot traffic noise. However, multi-storey homes provide the added benefit of views to the outside instead of looking directly into the neighbour’s façade.
And let’s not forget about how multi-storey homes afford a family more space!
Which would you rather opt for?
Whether you have a live-in family member that needs extra space to move or little children that require extra wide hallways for running, think about this factor when choosing a floor plan. The hallways of older houses tend to be narrower, as do the doorways.
Remember that renovating or altering non-load bearing wall locations in the future is an option. Consider this if you fall in love with a floor plan, yet your family needs change over the years.
A lot of homes include outdoor leisure areas, whether it’s a porch, shaded terrace, swimming pool or a spacious back yard. When choosing a floor plan, assess how much your family will use these outdoor leisure amenities.
Just like a large garden, it looks beautiful when you commit to maintenance, but can look terrible if you don’t. And be sure that you want the added responsibility of keeping up with the outdoor plan AND the indoors simultaneously.
