​A modern Bloemfontein estate to inspire you

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Property Commerce Architects in Bloemfontein, who have conjured up no less than 16 double-storey dwellings in a modern lifestyle estate, all with picture-perfect exteriors and complementing interiors, of course.
Let’s sneak a peek at one of them…
Those who feel that exterior façades don’t really need a lot of detail and touches need to take note here: what your home’s outside looks like is just as important as its interior style.
Imagine, for example, that this modern little build didn’t have the patterned brick adorning its surfaces? And take away that stone-clad area, the sleek railings and bold-hued touches of the aluminium frames. Think the end result would still be as visually pleasing?
A covered terrace spills forth from the interiors, conjuring up ample legroom for not only an exterior seating- or dining set, but also a built-in braai (located on the right).
Thanks to the bi-fold doors separating the interiors from the outdoors, the open-plan space on the inside gets to bathe in a comfortable amount of natural lighting – after all, you wouldn’t want your socialising space (we have no doubt this is where the living room will be situated, as it flows together quite nicely with the kitchen) to be labelled gloomy, would you?
Taking its cue from the exterior façade, the bathroom also opts for a handful of patterns and texture, albeit this time with tile instead of brick, and a more grey-brown colour instead of burnt orange.
Now all that’s needed is a handful of textiles and décor pieces to colour in this space and enhance its comfort factor, and we have a working and welcoming bathroom to brag about!
