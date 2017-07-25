8 easy to copy headboards

The headboard is a must-have item of furniture in the bedroom. It completes the design and adds a luxurious effect to the decor, but that doesn't mean you need to go with an old fashioned design or even something bulky in your bedroom. These 8 headboard ideas are easy to recreate, eye-catching and gorgeous. Let's take a look at these simple, yet sensational ideas to enhance our own bedroom styles.
A small bedroom can always use extra storage, and here the cupboards above the bed are perfectly placed.
Create a petite and quirky charm with a painted headboard. Great for a temporary living situation that can easily be covered up when you leave.
You may think this is a basic headboard, but it can add an awesome modern element to the bedroom design.
This is another headboard design that has a neutral, basic feel, but it's a classic choice for decor.
Designate space for your bed between two large shelves with plenty of storage.
Repurpose those old doors as a headboard with rustic elegance in mind.
Or choose wooden pallets, they're easy to find and affordable. You will however need to sand them and apply a coat of varnish.
Include a touch of vibrant detail with this lovely lattice patterned headboard in the bedroom, opt for a bright colour and your space will have a unique design.