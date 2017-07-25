Your browser is out-of-date.

8 easy to copy headboards

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE
The headboard is a must-have item of furniture in the bedroom. It completes the design and adds a luxurious effect to the decor, but that doesn't mean you need to go with an old fashioned design or even something bulky in your bedroom. These 8 headboard ideas are easy to recreate, eye-catching and gorgeous. Let's take a look at these simple, yet sensational ideas to enhance our own bedroom styles.

1. Cupboards

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

A small bedroom can always use extra storage, and here the cupboards above the bed are perfectly placed.

2. Painted

Elegant Headboard Wall Decal Sticker Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Elegant Headboard Wall Decal Sticker

Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Create a petite and quirky charm with a painted headboard. Great for a temporary living situation that can easily be covered up when you leave.

3. Wooden slats

Guest Bed Margaret Berichon Design Classic style bedroom
Margaret Berichon Design

Guest Bed

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

You may think this is a basic headboard, but it can add an awesome modern element to the bedroom design.

4. Neutral chic

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

This is another headboard design that has a neutral, basic feel, but it's a classic choice for decor.

5. Fitted

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Designate space for your bed between two large shelves with plenty of storage.

6. Doors

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Repurpose those old doors as a headboard with rustic elegance in mind.

7. Pallet

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

Or choose wooden pallets, they're easy to find and affordable. You will however need to sand them and apply a coat of varnish.

8. Lovely lattice

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

Include a touch of vibrant detail with this lovely lattice patterned headboard in the bedroom, opt for a bright colour and your space will have a unique design. How about these 9 stunning South African bedrooms?

11 pictures of beautiful South African living rooms
Do you have a favourite headboard idea for your home?

