11 pictures of beautiful South African living rooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Loading admin actions …

The South African living room is no stranger to stunning colours, sensational natural light and of course views of the amazing landscape. These 11 South African living rooms are unique, attractive and absolutely comfortable. If you aren't sure where to begin with your home decor, then this homify feature is sure to inspire you. Let's take a look for sleek design tips and tricks.

1. Romance

House Meuller, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern living room
Neutral yet warming shades, comfortable textures and even an adorable fireplace creates the perfect setting to come home to.

2. Darker hues

MAIN LOUNGE Margaret Berichon Design Modern living room Solid Wood Grey lounge chair,rug,sofa
Include darker hues for a sultry effect in a sophisticated living room. The TV is mounted on a wooden panel for a brilliant layout that is sleek and attractive.

3. Garden angle

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern living room
A living room with a glimpse of the garden means you can always keep an eye on your kids and incorporate some greenery inside the home.

4. Extraordinary sights

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern living room
A panoramic view of the extraordinary landscape means this home will be comfortable, eye-catching and gorgeous throughout the day.

5. Cool and contemporary

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
Go for a contemporary look with clean, geometric lines, an artistic feature and classic colours, for a design that is trendy yet eye-catching.

6. Chic and rustic

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
A fireplace is a must-have in a spacious living room and with so much seating, this room is perfect for entertaining.

7. Easy and cosy

Le Recolte Retirement Village, Modo Modo Modern living room
Apartment living doesn't need to be unimaginative, incorporate that stunning view of the mountains and a cosy couch for ultimate relaxation.

8. Luxury

Craighall Home, Peter Thomas Interiors Peter Thomas Interiors Living room
Nothing says luxurious more than scatter cushions and pretty pot plants.

9. Quirky

House Pautz homify Modern living room Concrete Grey concrete stair,lounge chair,fire place,carpet,cosy sofa
Your unused basement can be converted into an awesome living area, include some quirky and eclectic features and it will fit that charming personality too.

10. Warm lighting

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern living room Wood Yellow
Maximise sunshine and friendliness with welcoming warm light, your living room will be welcoming and cosy even during a cold winter.

11. Textured

Living Room homify Living room
Exposed brick walls are great for a living room with a retro design, include textured rugs, lovely pillows and stunning illumination and your interior will be even more interesting. Have a look at these 7 ideas for living rooms with dividers.

How have you decorated your living room in South African style?

