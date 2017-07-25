11 pictures of beautiful South African living rooms

The South African living room is no stranger to stunning colours, sensational natural light and of course views of the amazing landscape. These 11 South African living rooms are unique, attractive and absolutely comfortable. If you aren't sure where to begin with your home decor, then this homify feature is sure to inspire you. Let's take a look for sleek design tips and tricks.
Neutral yet warming shades, comfortable textures and even an adorable fireplace creates the perfect setting to come home to.
Include darker hues for a sultry effect in a sophisticated living room. The TV is mounted on a wooden panel for a brilliant layout that is sleek and attractive.
A living room with a glimpse of the garden means you can always keep an eye on your kids and incorporate some greenery inside the home.
A panoramic view of the extraordinary landscape means this home will be comfortable, eye-catching and gorgeous throughout the day.
Go for a contemporary look with clean, geometric lines, an artistic feature and classic colours, for a design that is trendy yet eye-catching.
A fireplace is a must-have in a spacious living room and with so much seating, this room is perfect for entertaining.
Apartment living doesn't need to be unimaginative, incorporate that stunning view of the mountains and a cosy couch for ultimate relaxation.
Nothing says luxurious more than scatter cushions and pretty pot plants.
Your unused basement can be converted into an awesome living area, include some quirky and eclectic features and it will fit that charming personality too.
Maximise sunshine and friendliness with welcoming warm light, your living room will be welcoming and cosy even during a cold winter.
Exposed brick walls are great for a living room with a retro design, include textured rugs, lovely pillows and stunning illumination and your interior will be even more interesting.